Paula Deen Allegedly Ordered Her African-American Cook To Dress Like Aunt Jemima

Now that we’ve gotten past the sensational early portions of Paula Deen’s MASSIVE SPECTACULAR fall from grace, the New York Times is doing what they do: Digging ever deeper into the story. I think the fact that Deen’s multi-million dollar empire has begun to crumble because of a couple of reported isolated incidences speaks volumes about what was not reported. Besides a select portion of her fans, there haven’t been many people at all to come out in defense of Deen, something that might have quelled the controversy. Why? As the Times digs deeper, it seems that they are finding that the reason no one is coming to her defense is because there’s probably even more to the story. That racism likely runs deep, and I suspect it’s as much felt as it is spoken by the people that have worked for her. That’s why they don’t want to defend her.
For instance, the Times profiles a couple of Deen’s former cooks, one of whom — Dora Charles — worked with Deen for 22 years. Deen called Charles her “soul sister,” and built her empire, in part, on the back of Dora Charles. Of Charles, Deen wrote in her 2007 memories, ““If I lost Dora, I would have been devastated.” What did Charles get in exchange? Ten dollars an hour and the promise that, one day, if Paula Deen were to get rich, so would Dora Charles.
Dora Charles now has a bum shoulder and lives in an aging trailer home. So much for that promise. However, when Charles filed a complaint with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, SUDDENLY her salary was raised to $71,000. What great timing.
Meanwhile, altough Deen denies it, another former cook, Ineata Jones, with whom she was also so close that Deen nicknamed her “Jellyroll,” was reportedly asked to dress like Aunt Jemima, according to the Times.
Ms. Deen used Ms. Jones for restaurant theater. At 11 a.m., when the doors opened at the Lady & Sons, she stood in front and rang an iron dinner bell, something she had asked Mrs. Charles to do as well. An image of Ms. Jones doing just that was turned into a postcard sold at Paula Deen stores.
Ms. Jones was also in charge of making hoecakes, the cornmeal pancakes served to every guest. Ms. Deen had designed a station so diners could watch them being made. At both jobs, Mrs. Charles and other employees said, Ms. Deen wanted Ms. Jones to dress in an old-style Aunt Jemima outfit.
Jones, for her part, will not speak ill of Deen, having signed a contract of some sort stipulating that Deen had not discriminated against her based on race. I don’t often use my law license, but I believe in the business that is what we like to call a SHUT THE F*** UP contract, which usually comes with a wink a little spending money.
Help me out here. Aunt Jemima syrup is marketed and sold in stores, people have it in their cupboards and pour it on their pancakes, and nobody cares. But hiring a cook to dress like aunt jemima for the purpose of playing a character in a dinner theater setting is bad?
I mean, clearly Paula Deen has some issues, and she’s definitely done some bad crap, but is this particular story really worth the outrage?
Really? You’re really comparing an inanimate bottle of syrup to making an actual human being in the south dress up like Aunt Jemima just like all black women were asked to do when taking roles on screen to ensure they knew their place in society?
Are you asking that question or are you 15 years old? Maybe you should learn the history of this great country of ours then try again.
I believe you’ve misinterpreted what I’m trying to say. My point is, if the “aunt jemima” character itself is so racist, then why is it still on grocery store shelves?
And where does it say she “made” Jones dress up that way? We’re talking about a grown woman who was paid to do something, did it, and is now NOT complaining about it or claiming she was discriminated against or demeaned. If Jones isn’t outraged, why should I be?
Aunt Jemima the mascot was created as a smiling Louisiana plantation slave. Cream of Wheat and Uncle Ben’s both had similar mascots until they were altered to be less overtly racist, but it isn’t exactly difficult to trace these things back to their roots. The argument could be made that the current generation of consumer doesn’t associate Aunt Jemima with slavery, but it’s another thing entirely to get someone you’re paying to dress up as her.
If an Irish guy worked for you and you paid him to dress up like the little Lucky Charms shit for your friends at a dinner party, would it be racist? If you paid a black housekeeper to wear chains as part of the evening’s entertainment, would it be racist? Would it matter that you were paying them? Doesn’t it, when you think about it, make it worse that they were paid to do it, rather than volunteer?
Aunt Jemima originally looked like this….
…and then over the years looked like this. The current version doesn’t have the Mammy hankerchief and all the rest anymore, and most people are fine with that.
Except Chuck D, who referenced her as the kind of role black actresses were stuck playing in “Burn Hollywood Burn”: And Black women in this profession / As for playin’ a lawyer, out of the question / For what they play Aunt Jemima is the perfect term / Even if now she got a perm
Forgot the image. Aunt Jemima through the years.
Extra points if you can guess which one of these was *not* how Deen imagined her.
Here’s a fun one.
But I guess only white liberals find this offensive.
And more innocent fun.
And fuck it, one more.
The odd thing about Paula Dean is her phony portrayal of her “early years”. She was a teenager during the rock and roll late 60s. I guarantee she had Beatles, Stones, Moody Blues and other RnR albums in her teenage collection. (I lived in rural alabama in the early 70s and teenagers in rural Alabama were like teenagers everywhere in America) I guarantee she was well aware of the racial changes in the South at the time. (It’s all people talked about, debated, argued, etc) She knows her behavior was wrong which is why she didn’t run around trumpeting her “cute” racist behavior. She’s a big phony. She knew better and always did.
