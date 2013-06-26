Paula Deen’s Brother Says Her Restaurants Are Doing Better Than Ever

If you happened to catch a glimpse of the Food Network’s Facebook page in the past few days since this whole Paula Deen situation has unraveled into a huge public mess, it shouldn’t surprise you that a lot of her fans are remaining loyal. Many of the Deeners claimed that they were going to boycott the Food Network for its decision to not renew her contract, to which I say, “Yeah right.” I dare you to try ignoring Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction. That man is Picasso with meat.
Even if Deen’s fans can’t show their support by making her old network suffer, they’re apparently going to do it by putting more money in her pockets. According to her brother, Bubba Hiers, business is booming at Deen’s restaurants.
Bubba Hiers — who is also named as a defendant in the sexual and racial harassment lawsuit against Paula — was walking around Savannah today when he was asked how the family was coping.
“We’re doing fine,” Bubba said … and when asked if Deen’s businesses were continuing to thrive despite all of the bad media, he insisted the companies were “slammed” … and he meant it in a good way. (Via TMZ)
I’m not sure how he would have meant slammed in a bad way, but either way, Deen’s fans won’t let her ride off on her trusty steed into the buttery sunset just yet. I’m sure there’s another network out there that will be willing to give her a chance sooner or later, but I’m guessing it won’t be BET.
Someone hasn’t been watching The Boondocks.
Paula Deen is EXACTLY the kind of person that BET wants.
I call it the “Chick-fil-a Effect”. News breaks that Chick-fil-a donates to homophobic organizations, homophobes show up in droves. News break that Paula Deen is a horrible racist, horrible racists show up in droves.
same thought i had. when fuckwad dipshits feel threatened or attacked then they rally to support their own.
So maybe next time drop all the indignant moral outrage, okay? Seems to be having some unintended consequences.
We should stop encouraging mouthbreathing dumbshits to gorge themselves into an early grave out of ignorance and spite? Why?
If Obama came out strongly against Americans’ playing on railroad tracks, we could be done with the teatards within a week.
That’s some pretty overt fat-shaming. Liberals will turn their backs on you if you keep that up.
Well, the ones on tumblr anyway.
See, when Chick-fil-A was in the news I didn’t go there out of support for their cause, I did it because everywhere I turned I was reminded of those goddamn waffle fries and I couldn’t help myself. Hell, I’m pretty much opposed to everything they stand for but I have so much will power.
Predicted this shit days ago. Ignorant assholes be supportin’.
Well, I suppose shoving lard down your throat is a more peaceful way to express your racism than burning a cross on a black guys front yard.
I’m sure it won’t be “slammed” enough to make up for all the endorsements and other deals she just lost.
I don’t know Bubba’s definition of ‘slammed’ … but it ain’t mine. [eater.com]
My 84 year old grandfather from Georgia had never heard of Paula Deen until all this crap started and now it’s all he goes on about when I call him. “Freedom of speech, it’s her right to say whatever the hell she wants” along with tons of really racist things that would make Paula blush. So thanks media for making horrible racist remarks relevant- because he stopped spouting that shit a few years ago and now here we are again.
Let’s not blame the media for your grandfather–or any others–being an ignorant cunt.
Well, racists are ignorant mother fuckers who will do anything to support people like them and then bitch and moan about everyone else on the planet. In other news, water is wet.