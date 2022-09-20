Not enough crime drama shows have been adapted into stage plays. That sounds like a bold statement, but it’s true! Where is the Law and Order: SVU theatrical experience? Complete with “dun dun” musical numbers and Christopher Meloni doing naked cardio on stage? It would be a huge hit! Why are comedies the only ones that get to have fun?

Obviously, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight agrees, as he wrote a theatrical dance show inspired by the hit British series, which starred various U.K. acting legends, like Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Helen McCroy. The show, dubbed Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will star Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons alternating the titular role.

Unfortunately, we will not get to see Tom Hardy dancing in the show, which will be choreographed by Benoit Swan Pouffer. But still! It’s very cool! The stage adaptation will premiere on September 27th before taking a tour around the U.K. in 2023. Here is the official synopsis:

Through dance theatre Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair. While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang. As the story unfolds, many hearts are broken.

You can check out all seasons of Peaky Blinders on Netflix.