Getty Image

While this Mother’s Day weekend is being celebrated by the likes of Saturday Night Live and others in the entertainment industry, it has sadly proven to be a somber occasion for the family of Twin Peaks star Peggy Lipton, who died at the age of 72.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lipton’s daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones, confirmed the news of their mother’s death in a statement to the paper:

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Lipton’s daughters said in a statement to The Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

More recently, Lipton was best known for her work in filmmaker David Lynch’s critically acclaimed television series Twin Peaks. She starred as Norma Jennings, the owner of the Double R Diner, in the show’s original run, the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and the more recent iteration on Showtime. Before that, she rose to fame as one of the stars of the late 1960s ABC crime series The Mod Squad, for which she was nominated for multiple Golden Globe Awards. She eventually won the trophy in 1971.

Lipton was formerly married to musician Quincy Jones, with whom she had Kidada and Rashida. The latter is best known for her portrayal of Ann Perkins on Parks and Recreation.

"I never had confidence—never. The hardest thing to know is your own worth, and it took me years and years to find out what mine is." Rest in peace, Peggy Lipton, whose beguiling presence and exquisite talent never failed to take our breath away. pic.twitter.com/YX0rSHQCwq — Tribeca (@Tribeca) May 12, 2019

(Via Los Angeles Times)