Pete Davidson has only been on SNL‘s “Weekend Update” twice this year, but he’s made both appearances count. Back in January, he and John Mulaney raved (?) about Clint Eastwood’s The Mule, a very weird movie where the 88-year-old has a threesome. And during this past weekend’s episode, Davidson discussed R. Kelly and Michael Jackson, specifically if it’s still possible to listen to them. Ariana Grande’s ex- came out with the hottest of takes, asking, “If you support the Catholic Church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?”

Needless to say, the Church was not a fan of this comparison.

The Catholic Church’s Diocese of Brooklyn released a statement on Monday, demanding an “immediate public apology” from both SNL and NBC. “Apparently, the only acceptable bias these days is against the Catholic Church. The faithful of our Church are disgusted by the harassment by those in news and entertainment, and this sketch offends millions. The mockery of this difficult time in the Church’s history serves no purpose,” it reads:

The clergy sex abuse crisis is shameful, and no one should ever get a laugh at the expense of the victims who have suffered irreparably. The Diocese of Brooklyn strives every day to ensure that sexual abuse by clergy never happens again… It is likely that no other institution has done more than the Catholic Church to combat and prevent sexual abuse. The insensitivity of the writers, producers, and the cast of SNL around this painful subject is alarming.

It sounds like someone hasn’t gotten over that whole Sinéad O’Connor thing.

