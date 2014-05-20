‘Street Fighter Red Tape’ Finally Asks: Is Blanka A Baby-Eating Monster?

In the newest “Street Fighter Red Tape” segment on The Pete Holmes Show, Pete breaks the bad news to Blanka that he’s going to have travel restrictions on all flights during the tournament because he is “a terrifying monster”. Blanka is played by Matt McCarthy (AKA Commissioner Gordon), who does a perfect bit of improv at the end when he gets up to leave. The video was worth watching for that moment alone.
That perfect ending comes after and argument between the two over whether Blanka is a human or a monster. Blanka says human, while Pete says, “You’re more like a, ‘Who killed all our goats?‘ and then we pan over and you’re just covered in blood.”
Seriously though, there’s no way he’s not going to eat that baby.
Via Pete Holmes
I’ve never been able to get on board with Holmes’s standup, or even Holmes in general. But the Street Fighter and X-Men videos are so fantastic.
I don’t know why I found this the most funny part, but when Blanka first sits down and just smiles, it killed me.
I wonder if this series will end with, like, E. Honda smacking the HR guy’s head right off his body.
Professor X was powerful enough to get away with being such a giant dick to everybody, but this guy, not so much.
why are you guys writing the jokes into the summary?