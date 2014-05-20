‘Street Fighter Red Tape’ Finally Asks: Is Blanka A Baby-Eating Monster?

#TBS #Video Games
Entertainment Editor
05.20.14 4 Comments

In the newest “Street Fighter Red Tape” segment on The Pete Holmes Show, Pete breaks the bad news to Blanka that he’s going to have travel restrictions on all flights during the tournament because he is “a terrifying monster”. Blanka is played by Matt McCarthy (AKA Commissioner Gordon), who does a perfect bit of improv at the end when he gets up to leave. The video was worth watching for that moment alone.

That perfect ending comes after and argument between the two over whether Blanka is a human or a monster. Blanka says human, while Pete says, “You’re more like a, ‘Who killed all our goats?‘ and then we pan over and you’re just covered in blood.”

Seriously though, there’s no way he’s not going to eat that baby.

Previous “Street Fighter Red Tape” segments:

  • Ryu starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar
  • Vega starring Thomas Middleditch
  • Chun-Li starring Lilan Bowden
  • Dhalsim starring Kumail Nanjiani
  • Ken starring Thomas Middleditch
  • Guile starring Joel McHale

Via Pete Holmes

Around The Web

TOPICS#TBS#Video Games
TAGSBLANKAMATT MCCARTHYPARODYPETE HOLMESSTREET FIGHTERSTREET FIGHTER RED TAPETBSTHE PETE HOLMES SHOWvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP