Pete Holmes Fails To Impress A 'Provocative' Chun-Li In 'Street Fighter Red Tape'

The Pete Holmes Show made a third installment of their “Street Fighter Red Tape” series, following up on the ones in which Mark-Paul Gosselaar played Ryu and Thomas Middleditch played Vega. This time Lilan Bowden plays Chun-Li and Pete tries to flirt with her while also breaking the news that viewers have complained about her “provocative” clothing.
So how does Chun-Li respond after being compared to “a milkmaid who works at Hot Topic”?
CHUN-LI: “This is a big double standard, because Zangief, he fights with boots and a speedo on.”
PETE HOLMES: “But Zangief’s special move is not flipping upside down, opening his legs, and spinning for everybody to see your business.”
“You mean my spinning bird kick?”
“Yeah, I just had it down as the making teenage boys horny kick.”
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
Via Pete Holmes
“Fun in the Chun.”
Ya done good, kid!
Why do I get the feeling that if I read the youtube comments that I’ll see a lot of nerd rage concerned with the fact that the actress playing Chun neither looks Chinese or has an accent?
I’d like to think that fans of Pete Holmes aren’t like that, but the internet’s second-greatest talent is disillusionment.
I did not until now realize I was suffering from a deficiency of Lilan Bowden.
You’re doing the Lords work squire, Keep it up.
Lilan Bowden is the shiz.
“If a woman answers, hang up,” hahaha. This one made me a little uncomfortable, but that line got a laugh. I sorta feel like he should’ve saved the “inappropriate” angle for Cammy, though.
I’m hoping he gets like … Kate Upton or something, I don’t care who, just really bizarrely ridiculously hot blonde, and really doubles down on the creepy. I mean, he should get Patton Oswalt to come by during the interview with Cammy and contribute. And Jason Alexander in character as George Castanza. I mean, just blow it all out the top.
It would be fantastic.