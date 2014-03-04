Knives Out: Pete Holmes Insults Vega In The Newest 'Street Fighter Red Tape' Sketch

The Pete Holmes Show posted a second installment of their “Street Fighter Red Tape” series, in which Holmes questions the street fighters’ methods. Last time Mark-Paul Gosselaar played a butt-obsessed, gibberish-speaking Ryu. This time Holmes questions Vega, played by Thomas Middleditch, the actor who also played Gambit and Nightcrawler in the show’s videos of X-Men getting fired.

Perhaps my favorite part was Holmes’ response when Vega claims using three knives in a street fight is an integral part of his matador fighting style.

HOLMES: “Why not just wear a full suit of knight’s armor? Or just ride into the arena in a tank?” VEGA: “A tank would actually be very useful.” “Oh my God.” “I would be the guy with the tank fighting style. I leap. I leap. I jump. I punch. Tank.” “What?”

That’s some straight up Mortal Kombat sh-t.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Pete Holmes