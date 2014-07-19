Phase 3, Profit: Five ‘South Park’ Episodes That Sided With The Man

Earlier this week, it was announced that South Park would be joining Hulu, and removing its episodes from Comedy Central’s South Park Studios website. This move was met with widespread disapproval because — while the episodes had previously been available for free — folks will now have to sign up for Hulu Plus if they wish to watch their favorite South Park episodes at their leisure. The disappointment is certainly understandable, but the move shouldn’t be all that surprising. South Park has never shied away from siding with big business, and if you don’t believe it, you may want to re-watch these five episodes.
“Gnomes” – Original Air Date: December 16, 1998
This episode is probably best known for the first appearance of Tweek, as well as the immortal Underpants Gnomes, but this was also one of the first South Park episodes to take an unabashedly pro-business stance. When a Starbucks-like coffee conglomerate threatens to move to South Park and destroy the local competition, the town mobilizes against it, holding protests against the evils of corporate America. The boys are asked to give a presentation on why corporations are bad, but they throw the entire town a curve ball, deciding instead that corporations are good, and that the reason why companies like Starbucks become so popular is because they make a quality product. It’s as close to a libertarian manifesto as Trey Parker and Matt Stone ever got.
“Rainforest Schmainforest” – Original Air Date: April 7, 1999
This time, it’s environmentalists who get the business, and the boys are forced to join the touring choir dedicated to saving the rainforest. When they get there, they find that it’s a nightmarish place full of murderous animals and deadly quicksand traps. The main point here was that organizations that advocate for saving the rainforests when they’ve never actually been there are a bit hypocritical. But the kicker is when the group is saved by a logging company who are in the process of eliminating thousands of trees. Yet another case of South Park presenting the groups we generally perceive to be evil as the good guys.
“Butt Out” – Original Air Date: December 3, 2003
This one might be the most boldly unpopular stance South Park ever took. At a time when smoking was being banned in bars and restaurants, and the anti-tobacco movement was rapidly gaining momentum, South Park decided to do an episode that could be fairly described as pro-tobacco, even if there’s a hint of irony. Obviously, Matt & Trey aren’t being serious when they portray tobacco employees as happy little elves singing joyful work song all day, nor do they actually think the anti-smoking movement would murder a child just so they could say he died from second-hand smoke (as Rob Reiner attempts to do to Cartman), but they are merely presenting the other extreme in order to illustrate that there are some grey areas. On one hand, it’s a bit troubling to ignore the legitimate dangers of smoking as this episode does, but on the other hand, I was in the middle school when this episode aired, and it’s portrayal of anti-smoking demonstrators as the lamest people on the planet (which is what draws the boys to smoking in the first place) is absolutely spot-on.
“Something Walmart This Way Comes” – Original Air Date: November 3, 2010
In which South Park takes on everyone’s favorite store to hate, and comes out with a fairly measured take. They don’t deny that Walmart is a rampaging beast of a company that takes over people’s lives, but instead they point out that the consumers are what put it in that position in the first place. This becomes clear at the end of the episode, when, after destroying the Walmart once and for all, the citizens of South Park vow to only support local businesses. Naturally, the main street store they decide to support eventually grows into another Walmart and they have to destroy that is well. While the message is not as unabashedly pro-big business as “Gnomes,” it makes a similar point: big corporations become big not because they are inherently, but because consumers support them.
“Canada On Strike” – Original Air Date: April 2, 2008
It was early 2008, and the writer’s strike had just ended. Free to create new South Park episodes once again, Matt & Trey come out with a clear point: the writer’s strike was completely pointless. Using the premise of Canada going on strike to gain “some of that internet money” from the United States, they present the strike as being directionless, and making no sense, as the Canadian protesters appear to be aiming for money that doesn’t actually exist. It would be a stretch to call this episode anti-union as a whole, but it was a stark critique of the actions of the Writers’ Guild, and the main argument was that the strike was a terribly idea, and that by banning themselves from producing content for four months, all the writers had done was hurt themselves. Of course, it was also an excuse for some great humor at Canada’s expense, particularly when they “send adrift” the organizer of the Canada strike.
I’m not your friend, buddy!
I’m not your buddy, guy!
I’m not your guy, friend.
I’m not your friend, pal!
I’m not your pal, buddy!
I’m not your buddy, guy!
Why are all of your heads split in half at the mouth?
Stop this! What’s this all aboot?
For the record, anybody who does this bit without recognizing the in-joke of legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy should be shot.
The brilliance of South Park has never been its supposed liberal stance, but its constant lampooning of conventional majority mores and the tendency of people to sing along to whatever song is loudest. They don’t so much side with anyone as present the counterpoint to whatever point seems most popular at the time.
Sometimes. But it’s mostly a bullhorn for Stone and Parker to shout at America what they think. So it’s mostly their opinions. I wouldn’t say they’re liberal either. They most espouse common sense
I’d hope anyone who’s watched a lot of South Park wouldn’t be under the impression that it’s a liberal mouthpiece. I’d say it’s about as nonpartisan as any occasionally-political entertainment program gets in America.
In their own words.
“We hate conservatives. But we REALLY hate liberals.”
Did you even read the text? Obviously they’re as right wing conservative as it gets!
Dude, I was a Conservative and South Park made me a moderate, it ain’t conservative.
The phrase “South Park Republican” was coined for a reason they are moderate/republicans with libertarian tendencies.
no it wasn’t you pointless cunt. is was invented by conservatives and attached to south park. they tried to hijack south park because they were too fucking stupid to understand irony an sophisticated satire. they abandoned the show when south park aired its pro choice episode.
the show is all about common fucking sense and has no political affiliations.
I feel, from their Rolling Stone interview a few years back, that Trey and Matt are closer to Libertarians than any other political group.
That being said, when does presenting both sides of an argument mean that you are pro one side over the other? Just because they present a side of the argument that you don’t agree with doesn’t mean they are leaning one way or the other.
South Park does a more balanced job of displaying both sides of an argument than most mainstream media outlets. They sure as hell do a better job at it than The Daily Show or Uproxx.
The majority of South Park episodes literally end with Stan or Kyle summing up Parker & Stone’s position on an issue directly to the camera.
You know, I’ve learned something today…
Presenting both sides is fine. Presenting them as equal, with the best answer the imaginary middle ground only serves whatever the weaker argument is, making it non-partisan. They’re hardly the only people that do that, but they seem more about easy-yet-unpopular targets than any actual nuance or sophistication.
What king of Libertarians? Because in America Libertarian has a completely different definition than Libertarians have traditionally had in european politics. In fact in America some Libertarian positions are downright the complete fucking opposite. Sort of like how we changed the definitions of Conservative and Liberal to fit various nametags and blame games.
Y’all are over thinking this.
They do it for the lulz.
The best thing about South Park is that nobody is safe. When you’re willing to pick on anyone and not singling out any specific group, you can take stances that a lot of people couldn’t get away with. They’re not perfect at this but they do a better job than most like Nicatron said.
I can’t believe you left out the one where the moral is “sexual harassment is just something greedy lawyers made up.”
Can we talk about the Scroty McBoogerballs episode where the moral is that people very easily and frequently misinterpret the message in famous works of fiction?
I didnt realize the metaness of that episode.
“This is the head of the World Canadian Bureau, the WGA.”
The Wal-Mart shit is so true though. People bitch about Wal-Mart and how terrible they are (it’s true) but the bitch even louder when they go to the local market and have to pay more for everything. Can’t have it both ways and that’s why the place survives. Many poor people are forced to shop there to survive.
I’m going to say that can’t stand most environmentalists.
Smokers will always defend their smoking and I guess their rights should be protected but damn I hate cigarettes. I don’t get how anyone under 25 is smoking these days. Not just that they know better big it must cost a fortune. Where I really lose sympathy for smokers is that they try to do it anywhere they think they can get away with it and that smoke affects others in the area. They are making a choice for the people around them.
Now, how about a list of all the episodes shitting on The Man. Too many to list probably.
[www.youtube.com]
I think people should know what they’re complaining about. They’re complaining about for the last 40 years, having to work more and more hours for less pay. So they can’t have a piece of that golden age we used to have where the 1% got rich as fuck and the rest didn’t. So they couldn’t spend money at local shops, keeping the money in the local economy and making it strong. The money went to big corporations that could afford to have a bad year and bully other places.
America fucked itself, and it wasn’t a secret we just don’t have a population that was that interested in democracy. As soon as they wake up and want our democracy fixed, the money will have to get the fuck out.