In the final days of 2019, former President Barack Obama named his favorite movies and TV shows of the year, including The Irishman, Parasite, and Transit (movies) and Unbelievable, Watchmen, and Fleabag season two (TV). If Obama watched season two, that most likely means he’s seen season one, which features a scene where Fleabag, played by creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, masturbates to one of Obama’s speeches.

Waller-Bridge referenced the moment (as seen here, slightly NSFW) while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. “Personally I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list,” she said. “As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.” Wink wink. Waller-Bridge also won Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and, honestly, the entire night.

"I'd like to thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he's always been on mine." – 'Fleabag' creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepting the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Musical or Comedy Series pic.twitter.com/KzhbUqxj43 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 6, 2020

Fleabag might be over, but Waller-Bridge’s next project is a pretty big deal: she co-wrote the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die. “They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines,” she said. “When I came on board, I was just facilitating as [many] of their ideas and their instincts as possible.”

