The first season of Picard ended on a perhaps unexpected note, which we won’t spoil here. Suffice it to say there is a Season 2, and its new teaser suggests things will get even hairier than it was already.

This is a true teaser, which is to say there are no images that will presumably be used in the next batch of episodes. Instead, we get a tour around the peaceful, far-flung abode of Patrick Stewart’s retired Jean-Luc Picard. We see a model of the Starship Enterprise. We see musty copies of books, like Paradise Lost. And we hear Picard himself, musing philosophically on the narration track.

“Time can turn even our most impulsive, our most ill-considered actions into history,” Picard says. “What we do in a crisis often weights upon us less heavily than what we wish we had done – what could have been. Time offers so many opportunities but never second chances.”

By the end, things have taken a turn: We see a Queen playing card dissolve until all that’s left is the letter “Q.” Is it a timely reference to fearsome conspiracy theorist QAnon, who has poisoned so many minds across America? No, that’s just a coincidence. It’s almost certainly a nod to an old Star Trek: The Next Generation adversary-of-sorts: John de Lancie’s extra-dimensional Q, who it was already revealed is set to return.

When will we know for sure — which is to say when is Picard returning? That’s a mystery. It only recently started production, so you’ll have to hang tight. But when it re-emerges, it will be on Paramount+, the rebranded streamer that once was CBS All Access.

You can watch the teaser in the video above.