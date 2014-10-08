‘Baste Your Chubby Cheeks In Tears Of Gravy!’: Remembering Pierce Hawthorne’s Finest ‘Community’ Moments

When he told Fat Neil the horrifying truth.
Pierce was pretty much a jerk from Day One, but in Season 2, he became the clear villain of the show. That was particularly blatant in the “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” episode, where he spends the entire time gleefully taunting poor Fat Neil. Of course, he may not be as bad as Jeff, who actually gave Neil the nickname in the first place.
He wasn’t any nicer to poor Vicky, either.
“I’m gonna eat your brains Vicky, I’m gonna slurp ’em right out of that melon you call a head.” Yeah, Pierce Hawthorne doesn’t mess around. Although he probably wishes he hadn’t said that when his microphone was on…
When he coined and minted one of the greatest phrases of our time.
And if you have to ask what it means, you’re streets behind.
His expert advice on picking classes AND losing your virginity.
“Just pick one, they all cost the same.” Well, he’s nothing if not honest.
I know Chevy Chase isn’t in the episode, but leaving everyone a container of semen is probably the funniest thing he did on the show.
To Jeff I leave this nice bottle of scotch, which should keep you from drinking this even nicer bottle of semen
did you know that you’re insane and nothing that you said ever made any sense to me? Here’s your sperm.
That scene killed me, especially when it was Abed’s turn.
Pierce was one of my favorite parts of that show, he was incredible at times. The only thing I wish Chevy had done that he refused to do was the final tag on the video game episode. The way I hear it was Abed wrote a special program into the game that allowed Pierce to play catch with his old man. Then he would thank Abed and it would be a real moment of closure for the character of Pierce and his father. Chevy Chase apparently said fuck this and went home instead, and I completely understand how Dan Harmon absolutely hates him for that and then made some drunken stupid mistakes along the way like playing his voicemails.
The bottom line for me was Piece was a great character, and even when played reluctantly by Chevy hit all the right notes for me.
I thought Giancarlo saying “It’s ok, he’s family.” was the perfect close, with the double ending of Abed going back for his program wife.
Chase was killed off? Damn.
I’ve only seen three seasons of Community and that is all i’m going to watch becasue those three seasons are pretty much perfect.
streets behind.
Skip over the fourth and watch the fifth. It will perfectly meta for you.
OK. Pierce saying “streets ahead” is a nod to Miles Davis’ album Streets Ahead. Hence Pierce says, “you know what I mean…?”
“ok i lied.. sat right on them.”
“Hurt like hell.”
This is your obligatory reminder that Chevy Chase is an asshole and a horrible person.
No shit, he’s male.
Speaking of Airplane bathrooms…
Also when he sang “Getting Rid of Britta”
“She’s a GDB!”
When trying to hypnotize Britta:
“Britta, wake up! Why’d I put you under so well? Damn my talent!”
Everytime I am injured or stub my toe in public, i yell “call the ambulances” and as soon as someone tries to speak, i shout “ALL OF THEM”.
The show’s been shedding major cast members since NBC made the mistake of firing Dan Harmon. Even now that he’s back, I don’t know if Community will ever be able to recapture what made it so great in the first three seasons without the Greendale 7.
I loved Pierce’s speech to Jeff in “Beginner Pottery” about failure. Jeff wishes Pierce good luck in rejoining the sailing class. His response: Don’t need it-never had it.
UHP bup bup bup
missed one:
There was also this scene when Chang told Pierce to close the door to talk to Jeff. Pierce closed the door while still inside the room. The physical comedy was just great.
This might be my favorite Pierce moment “Throbbing music…Men’s room stall…PENIS!”
