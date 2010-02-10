PILOT SEASON: MICHAEL CHIKLIS & MINKA KELLY GET LEAD ROLES

It’s pilot season right now, which means that much of the news coming out of Hollywood is about new shows you won’t see until the fall starring people you may or may not remember from other shows. So from time to time I’ll be filling you in on new projects that are coming down the pipe. Today: pilots for “Friday Night Lights” cheerleader Minka Kelly and “The Shield” badass Michael Chiklis.

Kelly has been tapped as a lead on CBS’ comedy pilot “True Love.” The project, from writer Matt Tarses (“Scrubs”), is an ensemble comedy about four friends in New York… who are looking for love. Kelly will play Kate, a clean-scrubbed Midwestern who is a sweet but strong-willed romantic. Kate falls in love with Henry at the top of the Empire State Building and often tackles her cousin and best friend, Connie, to the ground in order to get her way. [THR]

Chiklis is set to topline Greg Berlanti’s ABC drama pilot “No Ordinary Family.” “Family,” from ABC Studios, centers on an American family whose members have special abilities. Chiklis, who has experience playing a superhero from his turn in the “Fantastic Four” movie franchise, will play the father. [THR]

As usual, it’s too early to make any ironclad statements until next fall, but we can make a few assumptions based on the networks: Kelly’s CBS sitcom will be blandly efficient despite its unoriginality, and the ABC drama will be especially appealing to women. I mean, obviously. Look at Chiklis. He’s like Brad Pitt without hair.