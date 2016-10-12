‘Planet Earth 2’ Gets The Gorgeous Trailer It Deserves

Welcome back, Sir David Attenborough. We missed you. It’s been a decade since you soothed our eardrums with your perfection in the original Planet Earth, and while Sigourney Weaver was just fine on the DVD release for some Yanks, we knew that the real magic was in your knighted voice. There’s no denying we all want Snoop Dogg to narrate the original Planet Earth , but for now, we’ll take an upgrade on the still-beautiful 2006 BBC docuseries. This time, the sequel to arguably the greatest nature documentary in history is being shot in 4K, and will gloriously be on Netflix in… 2019. Oh.
But there’s a lion vs. giraffe fight. I repeat, there’s a lion vs. a giraffe fight.
Look:
If that doesn’t get you hyped enough to plop down on your couch with a bag of chips to consider upgrading your shockingly outdated home theater, nothing will. And for some, this will lead to a firm date for when they need to have a 4K TV — sometime in 2019. Not only will these technological wonders be cheaper, but you’ll be warmed by the knowledge that hours upon hours of incredible footage are coming your way to be devoured by your unworthy and no-doubt unpure eyeballs.
You realize there have been plenty of Attenborough-narrated BBC nature docs since Planet Earth, right? If you wanted more you didn’t have to wait or look very hard to find it.
As King Dong mentioned above, there are quite a few more shows narrated by the glorious Sir David Attenborough – Life, Africa, Frozen Planet, but to name a few. They’re all available to stream on the UK/Ireland Netflix, but I’m sure everyone will be able to find them with a little “digging”.
Also, I understand that this is a predominantly American site, and yes, it arrives on Netflix in 2019, but for anyone this side of the Atlantic, it arrives later this month on BBC One and it will feature six hour-long episodes. So ummm….more like a three week wait, instead of a three year long one.
Side note, I love Sigourney Weaver as much as the next person, but who in their right mind thought it would be a good idea changing out Attenborough for ANYONE? Genuine question, but would some Americans actually be put off from buying/watching this show because an Englishman, and not one of their own, was narrating it? I’m trying to find the logic in it.
American here, from that cesspool called Florida. In my opinion, without a doubt, Sir David Attenborough is the best documentary narrator of all time. I’d pay to have him narrate my life. Even if someone just recorded him babbling in the throes of dementia, I’d still listen. To most Americans, at least to me, a non-american (specifically British) voice gives more gravitas to wildlife documentaries. The only American narrator that comes close is Morgan Freeman (or late Carl Sagan). Everything in their voices just sounds more grandiose or credible and is warmly satisfying.
You sir, hit the nail on the head. I feel sorry for your fellow countrymen who who have not had the pleasure in being soothed by the worldly talents of the great Sir Richard Attenborough.