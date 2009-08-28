PLAYMATE PUNCHING & TASERS, OH MY

As you may have heard from the gossip blogs already, two stalwarts of quality television were involved in a little dust-up at a Hollywood club last night. Joe Francis, the man responsible for Girls Gone Wild and the annoyingly tantalizing late-night trash commercials (“Gah! Damn those stars!”), beat up former Playmate of the Year Jayde Nicole. Nicole’s boyfriend, “Hills” star and silver-spoon layabout Brody Jenner, then yelled at Francis, which led to both men’s ejection from the club. Outside, Jenner punched Francis and was tasered for his efforts. TMZ provides the story through Jenner’s eyes:

Jayde saw Francis hitting on an ex-girlfriend of his (Francis’), Jenner says “unrelentingly.” Jayde felt he was harassing the woman — whom Jayde and Brody know — and she threw a drink on Francis. Jenner says Francis then pulled Jayde’s hair, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground and began kicking her. Security broke it up and Francis got dragged away — Brody followed. Jenner says he started yelling at Francis and both men were ejected from the club. Outside the club, Jenner says he tried to get back in to see Jayde but security wouldn’t let him. Jenner then saw Joe, punched him in the face, and then someone tased him and he fell to the ground… Jayde tells TMZ she will press charges against Francis. Jayde has a black and blue cheek, her face is swollen, she has a bruised left rib and her lower abdomen is sore. Some of her hair also got pulled out.

Getting a drink thrown on you absolutely sucks (hint: if a girl brags about having a flatter stomach than you, don’t tell her you have a bigger chest), but I think we can all agree Joe Francis deserves some angry mob justice. I mean, it takes a lot for me to side with the rich kid who’s friends with Spencer Pratt and is dating a Playmate with the word “RESPECT” tattooed above her vagina. Francis may be one of the worst human beings on the planet. He’s the Hitler of exploiting drunk girls.