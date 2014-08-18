Please Enjoy An Exclusive Clip From This Week’s ‘Nathan For You’ Season Finale

We’re big fans of Comedy Central’s Nathan for You ’round these parts, so UPROXX is proud to present an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s series finale (boo), “Toy Company/Movie Theatre.” Here’s how Comedy Central, which was nice enough to provide us with the clip below, describes the episode…
Nathan shows a toy company how to market to children; a movie theater instates a no-sharing policy at the concession stand; Nathan reconnects with an old friend.
The episode airs Tuesday night at 10:30pm EST on Comedy Central.
“Exclusive” clip? This full episode leaked online on August 7.
Not everybody knows this.
It’s the *season* finale. Comedy Central has picked it up for a third season.
That’s the season finale?
But i watched that episode last week!
