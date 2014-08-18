Please Enjoy An Exclusive Clip From This Week’s ‘Nathan For You’ Season Finale

08.18.14 9 Comments

We’re big fans of Comedy Central’s Nathan for You ’round these parts, so UPROXX is proud to present an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s series finale (boo), “Toy Company/Movie Theatre.” Here’s how Comedy Central, which was nice enough to provide us with the clip below, describes the episode…

Nathan shows a toy company how to market to children; a movie theater instates a no-sharing policy at the concession stand; Nathan reconnects with an old friend.

Don’t be a baby. Have a look. You’re welcome.

The episode airs Tuesday night at 10:30pm EST on Comedy Central.

