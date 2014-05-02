Please Enjoy This Woman Singing Marvin Gaye While Getting Attacked By Dogs

Look, we rag on reality TV all the time around here, but that’s only because we’re mad every insipid reality show isn’t replaced by the brilliant Killer Karaoke, truTV’s self-explanatory singing series. Cancel American Idol, Big Brother, Survivor, and The X Factor, and fill their timeslots with episode after episode of Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath releasing the hounds on a poor woman singing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” (Also, the dogs should use the spinning chairs from The Voice as their beds.)

The great thing about the clip below is no matter the frame you pause it on, it’s perfect.

I want that to be the flip book of my life.