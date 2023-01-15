What’s Popular On Streaming Now

Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Emily In Paris (Netflix series) Lily Collins’ protagonist remains blissfully unaware of her unrealistic lifestyle, much like a certain Darren Star-fueled HBO heroine (Carrie Bradshaw) of days past and present, and let’s just say that the man knows what the people want. And they want non-stressful fare that allows one to truly escape, and maybe a hot chef should be hanging out somewhere. If you haven’t yet given into this streaming rock-candy confection, it’s time to stop pretending that you won’t enjoy it a little bit. The season ends on a cliffhanger, but the good news is that Season 4 already filmed, so a further wait shouldn’t be long. TIE: 10. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix film) Daniel Craig is having so much fun in his post-James Bond incarnation, and here, he revives Benoit Blanc for a new investigation into whodunnit this time. Interested parties, victims, and murderers include characters portrayed by Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista (and his speedo), Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Edward Norton. Expect some joyous cameos from Hugh Grant and a certain TV murder detective, and then enjoy how Rian Johnson captured lighting in a bottle twice with more to come.

9. Slow Horses (Apple TV+ series) Farting Gary Oldman might be the best Gary Oldman (even better than his Dracula), and Olivia Cooke is truly enjoying her moment while House of the Dragon sits between seasons. This show revolves around failed British intelligence agents (of the “Slow Horse” nature), led by Oldman, and maybe they’re not so great at their jobs, but this is a fun diversion from the usual, sometimes-too-intense espionage content (lately starring John Krasinski and Noah Centineo) that we see on streaming these days. 8. The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix film) Christian Bale must enjoy occasionally portraying characters that don’t require a grueling weight-loss regimen (several movies) or piling on the potato chips (American Hustle). He simply plays one Augustus Landor, a seasoned detective who recruits Edward Allen Poe (Harry Milling) before he’s known to the world. This is a work of fiction, but the story has a grand, slow-burn of a time (while also being a pulpy romp) knocking around what could have led to Poe’s eventual state of mind.

7. Kaleidoscope (Netflix series) Either Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Boys) or Tati Gabrielle (You, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina) appear to be in nearly every TV project these days, so having them both in one place adds to the attraction of this choose-your-order series. The story itself was based upon Hurricane Sandy fallout, but that’s only the inspiration because this show follows thieves who try to pull off a $7 bearer bonds heist after decades of groundwork. Twist after twist is on tap here. 6. Wednesday (Netflix series) Jenna Ortega’s non-blinking hero is here to save the streaming day. This show has been sitting at the top of the charts for nearly two months after a strategic Thanksgiving release. The Tim Burton-helmed show has already been renewed for Season 2 and has become one of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever. Stranger Things still beats ’em all, but the goth dancer who could will not give up without a fight. Likewise, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán are perfect as Morticia and Gomez Addams, and it’s lovely to see a revival (see also Cobra Kai) that can harness nostalgia and give us endless reasons to keep up with new developments and theme tweaks.

5. Servant (Apple TV+ series) M. Night Shyamalan has rightfully been dragged for a career of delivering well-plotted suspense and mysteries before drop kicking his audience into a trash compactor. His notorious habit of gotcha twists kicked into gear early on with The Sixth Sense and hit a fever pitch with The Village, and he has moved away from the pattern somewhat in theaters but hey, The Servant is a really good TV show. The carefully crafted storytelling of this series has worked so far (after beginning with a couple who struggles to overcome a devastating wave of grief), and hopefully, there won’t be a crushing curveball at the end. 4. Mayor Of Kingstown (Paramount+ series) Jeremy Renner’s had a tough time of things in real life, but he’s still part of the Taylor Sheridan universe. The Yellowstone king co-created this show with Hugh Dillon, and the story follows Dillon’s observations from his formative years near Ontario’s Kingston Penitentiary. Renner is the figurative “mayor” of the title, meaning that he’s the sales dude who negotiates deals between inmates and law enforcement. Renner truly hits a higher gear crime drama mode.