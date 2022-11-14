What’s Popular On Streaming Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix series) and Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix docuseries) This serial-killer-obsessed dual selection might be on the way out the door on this list, but the Monster series will see more seasons due to the Ryan Murphy-helmed series’ ridiculous level of success. As for Joe Berlinger’s followup docuseries, we’ll also see more of his Crime Scene series with a season that focuses upon the Texas Killing Fields. True crime will remain all the rage, so close your blinds and start watching. TIE: 10. From Scratch (Netflix series) This is a bit of weeper, but Zoe Saldana stars in this limited series based upon Tembi Love’s memoir. The story revolves around an aspiring chef (which is why the title does sound like a reality-cooking show) who falls in love with Saldana’s character, and the two head to Los Angeles. The picture-perfect life turns out to be far less than imagined due to tragic circumstances, but people ate this series up, perhaps because we need a slight break from dark fantasy shows on streaming services? The “why” might not be as important as appreciating the wide variety of content offerings these days.

9. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku movie) Post-Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe continues to do the most to reassure us that his career will never be predictable. As you can undoubtedly guess, he’s portraying the accordion-wielding parody master here in a semi-fictional adaptation of Yankovic’s own life. He and Madonna apparently didn’t get down in real life, but Evan Rachel Wood is a dead ringer in full Like A Virgin-era regalia. 8. The Watcher (Netflix series) Are you The Watcher? Perhaps we are all The Watcher. Somehow, this Ryan Murphy show (like Monster) will also receive a second season, so that everyone can continue to be irritated by the lack of a definitive answer on who terrorized this nice family who thought they were moving into their forever home. Everyone was a suspect, and Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannivale really went through the paces, along with a stellar supporting cast that includes Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow, and Jennifer Coolidge. If you haven’t seen it yet, then buckle up and enjoy the (compelling) frustration.

7. Manifest (NBC-turned Netflix series) Cal is miraculously five year older! He didn’t exactly Hulk out, yet that’s what happens when no one knows what the hell is happening to Flight 828. Don’t touch mysterious airplane wings, people. Seriously, though, the NBC show returned for the first chunk of what will ultimately be a very supersized season. Everyone hates Angelina, and I want Michaela and Jared to get back together, but I like Zeke, so that’s a dilemma. Hopefully showrunner Jeff Rake will bring this series home in a way that satisfies fans and provides some answers because, so far, we’ve gotten none in this sci-fi soap opera. 6. My Policeman (Amazon movie) Don’t Worry Darling‘s behind-the-scenes drama turned out to be more entertaining than what actually materialized onscreen, and from there, Harry Styles takes center stage again as a closeted policeman. The film takes a maudlin turn and hasn’t won the biggest festival raves, but Harry fans continue to prop those viewership numbers up. As well, he’s always got Olivia Wilde’s “special salad dressing” to keep things snazzy in real life.

5. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Netflix series) This British fantasy show revolves around a teenager (Nathan) who discovers that he’s the bastard son of an infamously dangerous witch, which leads to all sorts of daddy issues and revelations. Sadly, he cannot sort this out quietly in his own head because he’s soon on the run after the forces that be continue witch-hunting him, so he finds some witch friends and enlists their assistance as a rivalry between covens heats up to a boiling point. Witchy! 4. The White Lotus (HBO series streaming on HBO Max) Thank god for Jennifer Coolidge. I’m also rooting for her to be the sole returning cast member of The Watcher‘s second season, and here, her boozy socialite character made a terrible discovery at the end of last week’s episode. In addition, the show’s thrown up an issue that we simply don’t talk about enough in this world: can a married couple survive if one of them craves morning sex, and the other does not? Mike White dares to go there while Aubrey Plaza’s character continues to roll her eyes at nearly everyone, and we love to see it.