Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. The Bear (FX series streaming on Hulu) Let’s do this one last time for the top 10-ish because Carmy and his fellow Chefs are so entertaining and intense that they’re worth watching twice. Speaking of which, if you’re a holdout, it’s time to give up the fight. Surrender to this story if an authentic portrayal of kitchen-based drama, for people who put their all into delivering the delicious goods. Beyond that, Carmy’s dealing with some hefty family drama that’s left him with some horrific demons. Cameos from Joel McHale and Jon Bernthal will enthrall you, and Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach deserve more credit than they’ve been receiving amid all of the speculation of whether Carmy will get down in Season 2. Tie: 10. Harley Quinn (HBO Max series) Let’s hope this one survives the reported impending Warner Bros. Discovery slice and dice that’s coming for some of your favorite shows. Fingers are still crossed over here for Doom Patrol as well, but for now, he’s enjoy this story of the ultimate supervillainess keeping hold of her own power and leading an assortment of Gotham henchman. Together, they will continue to rule over those other goons, and the ongoing story of Harley and Ivy proves that this show can give the fans what they want without sacrificing substance. Also, this show ain’t gritty, which is refreshing as hell in the current DC landscape.

9. Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz series also streaming on Hulu) 50 Cent’s been shopping future seasons of this hit drama round, so that adds to the drama of where these stories will go. For now, this season picks up with the family ties that bind, and everything is growing ever more intricate and winding with personal lives, an expanding drug operation, and family business woes all adding up. Inner dynamics are complicated beyond belief, and that’s to the audience’s benefit. 8 Elvis (Warner Bros. film on Amazon and other PVOD outlets) This chaotic ride through the short life and enduring career of Elvis Presley is streaming up a storm after theater release, and even though Tom Hanks is always great, Hanx is not so great here, on purpose. He’s not the major reason to watch this movie. Rather, it’s Baz Lurhmann’s own wonderfully ridiculous retelling in biopic format that’s worth watching for the way that Austin Butler lights up the screen. His truly transformative performance takes you through all of the King’s phases, and yes, you’ll be all shook up by the end of this movie.

7. Prey (Hulu movie) This down and dirty franchise edition is worth your while, and never forget that even a total badass female protagonist must use her wits in addition to her brawn to defend her people. It’s also worth noting that this female Comanche warrior is not only fighting a hostile alien creature (who’s hunting humans for sport, not survival) but also those who are attempting to colonize her tribe. This franchise is not only refreshed as a result, but it’s never been better. 6. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount+ series) You love to see it. By “it,” I mean the successful resurrection of a totally mindless pair who prove that the best things in life aren’t worth changing. Settle in for their ridiculously banal perspective on life and music videos and remember how much you missed Mike Judge’s buttmunches. Remember, they also brought us Daria and Cornholio, who’s still probably looking for TP for his bunghole. Not everything has to be serious, alright?

5. selena + chef (Paramount+ series) This is a short list, unfortunately, or it would also include the recently concluded Only Murders In The Building, where Selena holds her own alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Here, she’s been quietly notching several pleasantly enjoyable seasons of this cooking show. Mind you, Selena is not a chef, but she enlists a lot of chefs to help her make the magic happen. She also deals with some occasional infernos, but no one’s been hurt yet. All that can be found her is some tasty food and the realization that Selena’s kitchen voyages are one of HBO Max’s most successful hits so far, proving (once again) that she’s an underappreciated force on TV. 4 Better Call Saul (AMC series streaming on AMC+) Slipping Jimmy’s about to slip on out of this universe in this season finale, which means that there are only a few more moments to tell Cinnabon jokes before you slip into the finale. This ends the Breaking Bad universe, but if you’re interested in some spinoff ideas, then Brian Grubb’s got them, but first, do check in on where Jimmy/Saul/Gene end up and where Kim Wexler’s life ends up going, too. This season also gave us some Jesse Pinkman and Heisenberg along with some eventful (but inevitable) deaths as the timelines began to collide. And this was a remarkable instance of a prequel actually being better than a flagship show. Cinnabons for everyone!