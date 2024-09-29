Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. His Three Daughters – Netflix film This doesn’t promise to be the easiest, breeziest, most feel-good watch of the weekend, but damn, the performances are well worth the tissue usage. Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Lyonne portray sisters whose father will soon bid farewell to this mortal coil, and the world was not prepared for Natasha Lyonne to blow everybody out of the water here. She strikes the perfect blend of funny, raw, and nuanced, and also I’d like to see her troll an awards show while remarking, “Sunday, what a concept.” 9. I Saw The TV Glow – A24 film streaming on Max Director Jane Schoenbrun (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair) and producer Emma Stone came together for this A24 film that revolves around a teenager, Owen (Justice Smith), who is “just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show – a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own,” and “[i]n the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.” UPROXX talked with the film’s soundtrack artists about their favorite TV shows growing up, too.

8. Dark Winds – AMC series streaming on AMC Plus and Netflix If there was ever any doubt about the power of plopping existing shows onto Netflix, let the newfound audience of this stellar AMC series be an example for the future. Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee books are finally receiving their full due on the small screen to shine light on a series that takes great pains to employ majority Native American writers, crew and cast in order to tell Indigenous stories authentically. With a third season coming in early 2025, there’s zero time like the present to dive into this crime drama, which seems to make executive producer George R.R. Martin so much happier than the most recent season of House of the Dragon. 7. Rebel Ridge – Netflix film Aaron Pierre delivers a potentially Bond-making turn in Jeremy Saulnier’s action-conspiracy thriller about an ex-Marine who receives an unwelcome stop from police, who — long story short and to avoid spoilers — messed with the wrong guy. This film carries First Blood vibes but leans more cerebral and does so more successfully than Reacher, which of course is a crowd pleaser on its own merits. The film co-stars Don Johnson, playing another bad cop here (see also HBO’s Watchmen) who ain’t no Sonny Crockett.

6. Slow Horses – Apple TV+ series Gary Oldman does not want to let go anytime soon of this series that he absolutely loves due to being a spymaster who can let his gas fly onscreen, unlike James Bond. This year, the action follows Mick Herron’s fourth Slough House novel, Spook Street, and we are truly living in a golden age of TV streaming takes on prolific spy book series, but this show occupies a special spot in showcasing intelligence agents who do not have their own sh*t together but still must protect society from those who aim to destroy it. 5. Agatha All Along – Disney+ series WandaVision launched the Disney+ MCU shows with much fanfare that has since lost its intensity, but that first show’s spin off brings Kathryn Hahn’s powerful witch back (there’s a catch there) and adds witchy Aubrey Plaza, too. Additionally, this series surprised everybody by debuting with a nude scene that far surpasses the Captain America jokes about “America’s Ass.” Hey, this could be a new Marvel Studios phase in more ways than one.

4. The Penguin – Max series Matt Reeves’ The Batman sits outside the DCU, as does this spin off show with Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot navigating the Gotham underworld’s power vacuum and finding exactly where he fits in after the murder of mob boss Carmine Falcone by Paul Dano’s The Riddler. Farrell certainly gives this prosthetic-laden character his full energies with a New York accent to boot. The word “unrecognizable” is overused with transformations these days, but it’s entirely appropriate to use here. 3. Emily In Paris – Netflix series Now that the dust has settled a bit from this season, can we please talk about Gabriel’s transformative new hairstyle? Not that he looks better or worse, but he almost looks like a completely different dude or at least a 1970s version of himself. Then again, this isn’t quite as bizarre as Emily supposedly cutting her own bangs and having them magically grow back without a word from anybody. Meanwhile, Daryl Dixon is also running around France and still isn’t a fan of shampoo, so perhaps Paris is the Bermuda Triangle of odd hair behavior these days. Oh, and if you are still amazed at how appealing Emily Cooper’s adventures are, it’s time to stop resisting and just go with it.