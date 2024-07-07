Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Inside Out (Pixar movie streaming on Disney+) Despicable Me 4 is now distracting the Inside Out 2 audience at the box office and perhaps at home, too. Do not fear, though. Anxiety has already helped this franchise score the first billion-dollar haul of the 2024 box office. Surely, it’s only a matter of time before Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger will receive an official threequel announcement, and by then, the first film will likely be in heavy rotation again at home. 9. In A Violent Nature (IFC Films/Shudder movie on VOD & Amazon) If you wanted to wait to catch this horror sensation at a more convenient time (when you can puke in private, that is), then you are in luck. This film will eventually land on Shudder, but for now, the movie can be rented for those who cannot live any longer without a horror fix and have already seen A Quiet Place: Day One in theaters and found out if the cat lives or dies. FWIW, Stephen King compared the killer to a Minion, so be careful out there.

8. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures film streaming on Hulu) Speaking of which, John Krasinski’s original sleeper film of this franchise is there for the taking, along with the followup in which he only appears for a day-one-esque scene that occurs in small town as opposed to this prequel movie starring Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and an adorable kitty. The sequel is certainly worth a revisit, so that Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds can forge out, and Milly can save everybody’s tushes out in the open, rather than simply in the basement where her family resided. Additionally, Cillian Murphy’s haunted eyes star in this movie, although his famous cheekbones are hidden by a beard. That’s a true sign of post-apocalyptic times. 7. My Lady Jane (Prime Video series streaming on Amazon) Prepare for “a radical retelling” of Lady Jane Grey’s historical fate as addressed in the best-selling books by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows. This version of the story imagines what would have happened if Lady Jane escaped her execution after she became queen of England. Let’s just say that things get dramatic, romantic, and even spicy.

6. Trigger Warning (Netflix movie) Jessica Alba took a lengthy break from filmmaking, but she’s back and kicking even more ass than her Dark Angel days. In this movie, she portrays a special forces commando who learns that going home after her father’s death isn’t really going home. She must fend off a violent gang who is awfully interested in her digging around for answers, and although plenty of prep work surely went into the stunts and fight scenes, Alba makes the action look effortless. Don’t be surprised if you hear about a sequel soon, and it’s simply nice to see Alba starring a film that she really wanted to make. 5. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+ series) In contrast to Alba, Jake Gyllenhaal (or at least his character) is having anything but a good time in this story. The Roadhouse star is straddling genres this year, and here, he portrays a prosecutor who finds himself in deep trouble after his affair with a colleague led to enough lingering DNA that he ends up being a suspect for her murder. Not only that, but Jake’s Rusty was supposedly a happy family man, so there are multiple disasters to clean up in this adaptation of Scott Turow’s book of the same name. Jake also had to pretend to not be physically fit while running on a treadmill. That’s acting.

4. The Bear (FX series streaming on Hulu) Well, the entire third season dropped at once, so of course a majority of TV lovers have either already binged like mad or plan to do so soon. This year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have contributed a telltale score, which is appropriate when Carmy self destructs to an even greater degree than when he got trapped in the freezer. As long as Richie keeps wearing suits, though, it’s all good. We’ll surely have more discussions of this season in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep you posted on those topics right here after they happen. 3. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix film) Eddie Murphy returns to the mean streets forty years after the first movie in this franchise. This reboot feels perhaps inevitable, but sometimes, you just want to stream a wisecracking action comedy. Those tendencies are reflected in the Netflix charts, so perhaps this is what dads are watching instead of Kevin Costner’s Horizon? This blast from the past also includes original co-stars Judge Reinhold, Bronson Pinchot, John Ashton, and Paul Reiser.