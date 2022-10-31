Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.
TIE: 10. Winchesters (CW series streaming in various places)
Jensen Ackles fans go where he goes, and that led to a nice little boost for The Boys, in which he portrayed Captain America parody Soldier Boy. Although that character ended up on ice, Jensen’s been busy elsewhere. He’s plugged in on Big Sky and returned to the Supernatural franchise in this prequel series that sees him as Dean Winchester in narrator form. This series focuses upon Dean’s parents, Vietnam veteran John and demon hunter Mary. There are nefarious forces and super secrets at hand, along with warring family legacies that rear up before this installment collides with the O.G. series.
TIE: 10. The Good Nurse (Netflix movie)
You’ve heard of Typhoid Mary, now meet Charles Cullen, who intentionally killed dozens of patients in his line of work. Cullen is portrayed by chameleon Eddie Redmayne in this dreary tale. His only real foil happens to be a nurse portrayed by Jessica Chastain. Her character illustrates the ironic downfalls of an institution that fails to even provide adequate care for its own workers. This isn’t the easiest watch, but award-calibre performers give enough reason for plopping this one in the queue.
9. Halloween Ends (Universal movie streaming on Peacock)
It’s the end of a long-winded era for sure, and here, Jamie Lee Curtis takes a final lap as Laurie Strode, who’s been dealing with far too many decades of being sister to a horrific serial killer. David Gordon Green takes this one home, which will hopefully make you completely forget about those Rob Zombie pictures. He’s hopefully forgotten them already, too, and it’s fitting that Danny McBride helped Green get this last leg of the franchise moving and puts it in the grave, so everyone can rest a little bit easier, and everyone can move onto other obsessions. That includes Green, known for Pineapple Express but now moving onto The Exorcist for Blumhouse.
8. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix series) and Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix docuseries)
Yes, we’re still doing this. Ryan Murphy is as well, and he’s the reigning Netflix king while bringing this dramatized and gross story to life, so we can see too many people asking Evan Peters’ Jeffrey Dahmer why his apartment of horrors emits screams and smells. When you’re done there, check out Joe Berlinger’s documentary series that zeroes in on the procedural angle of putting a serial killer behind bars.
7. Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi (Disney+ series)
If you’re finishing up this latest round of Andor and wouldn’t mind something a little less grounded from a galaxy far, far away, then dive into this animated anthology series that takes us through a few key paths. That includes a detailing of Ahsoka Tano’s life and a pre-Dark Side Count Dooku. Enjoy those tweaks to the canon while preparing your minds for the live-action Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson.
6. Interview With The Vampire (AMC series streaming on AMC+)
This series is not only better and more satisfying than the O.G. 1990s movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but it’s also going to last longer. AMC already renewed the show for a second season, so we can all settle back and enjoy Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) decloseting their relationship and know that hearts won’t be broken by an abbreviated story. As well, we’ll soon see more Anne Rice materializing onscreen when The Mayfair Witches debuts and stars Alexandra Daddario.
5. The White Lotus (HBO series streaming on HBO Max)
The sleeper series surprised plenty of people with Armond did, you know, that thing, and this season will see Jennifer Coolidge’s boozy socialite in Sicily, where the show will follow a new smattering of dissatisfied wealthy types. There’s a lot of raciness in this season, and Aubrey Plaza stars as well, which leads to a perfection of the formula while we all long to always-never take vacations again.
4. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix series)
October has been full of rightful and wannabe contributions to the horror realm, and this selection firmly belongs in the former category. The streaming charts have been eating this one up as the horror maestro presents a carefully crafted anthology series full of the most sinister tales imaginable. We’ve got The Babadook director Jennifer Kent and inaugural Twilight helmer Catherine Hardwicke with contributions, including an H.P. Lovecraft tale that hits differently in 2022. Other directors include Ana Lily Amirpour, Panos Cosmatos, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior, Vincenzo Natali, and Keith Thomas. It’s almost the end of witching season, so make this one go out with a bang.
3. Don’t Worry Darling (New Line/WB Film Streaming On POV)
You’ve heard about all of the alleged drama and Olivia Wilde’s special salad dressing. In addition, there’s confirmation that this still-circulating drama is more captivating than what actually materializes in this movie. People are still snapping this one up, though, while the movie plays in theaters. Maybe it’s the Harry Style effect? I still need to hold out hope that he spit on Chris Pine, even though he didn’t, and every day is a good day to appreciate Florence Pugh. The streaming price is steep on this one, but it’s a decent wine-watch.
2. The Watcher (Netflix series)
Netflix and the Internet can’t quit Ryan Murphy, and the feeling must be mutual. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannivale star as a terrorized couple who’s attempting to figure out who the hell is sending threatening letters that detail their house and their children. There’s no definitive to be seen here, but there’s a lot of fun offshoots, and fortunately, the show remains relatively trigger free while delivering the goods in terms of salacious delights. While stalkerdom is never funny, this show does successfully delve into camp while introducing a whole host of strange neighbors (including characters played by Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, and Mia Farrow) and the worst realtor ever, played by Jennifer Coolidge.
1. House of the Dragon (HBO series on HBO Max)
Dammit, we have to wait until 2024 for more Targaryen drama. That’s not fantastic, but while we console ourselves, it’s worth revisiting how bad Daemon screwed the dragon-pooch and how Matt Smith is a genius who made the final moment happen. And then we should all consider what it would be like to actually have a dragon while reveling in this world we live in, which somehow led to Neil Gaiman fixated upon bodily functions and discussing them in public with George R.R. Martin. We’re in a gilded age of content, people. Crack open a canned Negroni Spagliato (with Prosecco in it), and for the love of god, keep your socks on while watching the season all over again.