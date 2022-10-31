Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Winchesters (CW series streaming in various places) Jensen Ackles fans go where he goes, and that led to a nice little boost for The Boys, in which he portrayed Captain America parody Soldier Boy. Although that character ended up on ice, Jensen’s been busy elsewhere. He’s plugged in on Big Sky and returned to the Supernatural franchise in this prequel series that sees him as Dean Winchester in narrator form. This series focuses upon Dean’s parents, Vietnam veteran John and demon hunter Mary. There are nefarious forces and super secrets at hand, along with warring family legacies that rear up before this installment collides with the O.G. series. TIE: 10. The Good Nurse (Netflix movie) You’ve heard of Typhoid Mary, now meet Charles Cullen, who intentionally killed dozens of patients in his line of work. Cullen is portrayed by chameleon Eddie Redmayne in this dreary tale. His only real foil happens to be a nurse portrayed by Jessica Chastain. Her character illustrates the ironic downfalls of an institution that fails to even provide adequate care for its own workers. This isn’t the easiest watch, but award-calibre performers give enough reason for plopping this one in the queue.

9. Halloween Ends (Universal movie streaming on Peacock) It’s the end of a long-winded era for sure, and here, Jamie Lee Curtis takes a final lap as Laurie Strode, who’s been dealing with far too many decades of being sister to a horrific serial killer. David Gordon Green takes this one home, which will hopefully make you completely forget about those Rob Zombie pictures. He’s hopefully forgotten them already, too, and it’s fitting that Danny McBride helped Green get this last leg of the franchise moving and puts it in the grave, so everyone can rest a little bit easier, and everyone can move onto other obsessions. That includes Green, known for Pineapple Express but now moving onto The Exorcist for Blumhouse. 8. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix series) and Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix docuseries) Yes, we’re still doing this. Ryan Murphy is as well, and he’s the reigning Netflix king while bringing this dramatized and gross story to life, so we can see too many people asking Evan Peters’ Jeffrey Dahmer why his apartment of horrors emits screams and smells. When you’re done there, check out Joe Berlinger’s documentary series that zeroes in on the procedural angle of putting a serial killer behind bars.

7. Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi (Disney+ series) If you’re finishing up this latest round of Andor and wouldn’t mind something a little less grounded from a galaxy far, far away, then dive into this animated anthology series that takes us through a few key paths. That includes a detailing of Ahsoka Tano’s life and a pre-Dark Side Count Dooku. Enjoy those tweaks to the canon while preparing your minds for the live-action Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson. 6. Interview With The Vampire (AMC series streaming on AMC+) This series is not only better and more satisfying than the O.G. 1990s movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but it’s also going to last longer. AMC already renewed the show for a second season, so we can all settle back and enjoy Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) decloseting their relationship and know that hearts won’t be broken by an abbreviated story. As well, we’ll soon see more Anne Rice materializing onscreen when The Mayfair Witches debuts and stars Alexandra Daddario.