Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. The Life List – Netflix movie Netflix and romcoms just go together like boxed wine and tissue dust. This story follows Alex Rose (Sofia Carson) at a crossroads following the death of her mother (Connie Britton), who pulls a bit of a P.S. I Love You by leaving directions for her daughter to accomplish the “life list” dreamed up by her teenage self. If she completes every task, then her inheritance shall arrive, and in the process (of course) self-discovery is an even greater boon. This journey includes choosing between dudes because obviously, and this movie probably would have starred Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey a few decades ago, if you’re into that sort of thing. Clearly, people are. 9. Dying For Sex – FX series streaming on Hulu With a title like Dying For Sex, people were bound to be curious, and the series delivers both bitingly funny and deadly serious goods while following Molly Kochan’s stories from the same-named podcast and Screw Cancer: Becoming Whole memoir. And although Molly is no longer of this mortal coil, her account on experiencing a sexual revolution following a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis will live on. Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, and Rob Delaney star.

8. Kraven the Hunter – Sony movie streaming on Netflix If you’re a completist and couldn’t resist curiosity concerning Morbius and Madame Web, then you’ll be pumped to know that the final Sony Spidey spin off is already part of a streaming package. Sony has stuck a fork in it, by the way, but Aaron Taylor-Johnson did what was possible here while surely thinking about 28 Years Later and whether those 007 dreams are still in reach. 7. The Bondsman – Prime Video/Amazon series Kevin Bacon stars as a demon-hunting bounty hunter in this series that turns horror conventions on their heads. He portrays Hub Halloran, who rises from the grave with regrets involving love and lost musical dreams. Perhaps one of those missed goals is within his grasp, but he’ll have to keep the Devil satisfied while getting his country groove back on during spare moments. This show is a hellaciously fun time, and few people can say no to Bacon.

6. MobLand – Paramount Plus series Tom Hardy stars as the “handsome” and “dangerous” fixer for a gangster family (fronted by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren) in this Guy Ritchie show that’s only getting started. This series presents London crime fams battling for power with part of the action taking place in the picturesque English Cotswolds. Both the characters and the dialogue will dabble in Shakespeare-esque elements with Paddy Considine here to Irish the joint up, too. Soon, Hardy will star in Netflix’s Havoc, so we can count ourselves lucky in the streaming realm even if he doesn’t surface in the Peaky Blinders movie. 5. The Studio – Apple TV+ series Dynamic streaming TV duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s executive producing success includes The Boys series and spin offs over on Prime Video/Amazon, but Rogen has been honing his own chops over on Apple TV+. There, he stars with Rose Byrne in the affable and raunchy Platonic, and his newest show packs in so many Hollywood cameos that it makes The Bear look like amateur hour. Also, Rogen is at his self-deprecating best while putting his own industry on (loving) blast. Highlights include Brian Cranston putting on his panic face while wardrobed like a certain exec. Stick around for the grossest zombie apocalypse, too.

4. Adolescence – Netflix series This series is going nowhere anytime soon after stoking difficult conversations on both sides of the pond about what went wrong with Jamie Miller. Co-creator and star Stephen Graham has suggested that more stories could arrive in a second season with a different focus, although Netflix has yet to officially announce a renewal. With 96 million “views” and counting, it feels like only a matter of time before news of an anthology arrives. 3. The White Lotus – HBO series streaming on Max Well, it’s season finale time, and for some reason, the episode will be 90 minutes long, which could add to the inertia that gripped much of this season. However, the drama did pick up a few weeks ago with too much “brotherly love,” and as is the custom with Mike White’s anthologized series, we will now find out who shall croak. For a season that White claimed would be heavily focused on death, the vibes been surprisingly mild other than foreshadowing, but you never know, everybody could go out after the gunshots that were previewed early on in the season. Ideally, Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea will be the sole participant to escape after already having a few brushes with bodily harm, and fingers are surely crossing for Patrick Schwartzenegger’s Saxon to be swallowed by his protein shake blender.