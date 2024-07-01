Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. My Lady Jane (Prime Video series streaming on Amazon) Prepare for “a radical retelling” of Lady Jane Grey’s historical fate as addressed in the best-selling books by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows. This version of the story imagines what would have happened if Lady Jane escaped her execution after she became queen of England. Let’s just say that things get dramatic, romantic, and even spicy. 9. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures film streaming on Hulu) With Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and a very cute cat starring in A Quiet Place: Day One, people are naturally wanting to catch up on the first two films, particularly the installment where Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds are joined by Cillian Murphy, whose haunting cheekbones aren’t visible due to a beard, but that’s alright because his eyes still do the job. That sequel also has a tiny sliver of John Krasinski’s character for good measure, but you could always go rewatch the first film too because they both hold up.

8. Under Paris (Netflix movie) Humanity’s obsession with sharks, and sharks’ obsession with humanity mean that streaming audiences will always be there for a film that showcases them. While the world awaits news of a sequel, there’s still every opportunity to check out this very non-Sharknado approach (starring Bérénice Bejo of The Artist) to a giant shark materializing in the Seine River, which might make people think differently about the upcoming Paris Olympics. Fortunately, this film is not a real story, although it takes cue from recognizable events, so while it feels scary to watch, this is sheer, white-knuckled escapism. 7. Eric (Netflix series) In spite of the odds (a sea of Bridgerton seasons), this Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series has taken flight for weeks while revealing what happens after a deadbeat, alcoholic father discovers that his son has gone missing in 1980s NYC. In the process, the dad wrestles with his past actions and, out of sheer desperation, gets theatrical in hopes of finding his son through his love of a monster puppet. Yes, that’s a huge metaphor about the identity of the real monster in this story, but the story is told with deftness.

6. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+ series) Apple TV+ knows how to knock the ball out of the park while delivering suspenseful stories, and here, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this adaptation of Scott Turrow’s same-named legal thriller. The story follows Gyllenhaal’s character, Rusty, looking mighty guilty after his character has an affair with a colleague and then ends up dead. Naturally, Rusty’s DNA is in all the wrong places, and he’s also attempting to sort out the fallout at home with his wife portrayed by Ruth Negga. Ultimately, the story revolves around sex, power, and obsession, although it’s also a fascinating study in when an in-demand actor hops in between sets, one of which involves looking impossibly ripped, and the other mostly has his deltoids attempting not to burst out of his suit. 5. Trigger Warning (Netflix movie) Jessica Alba has not only returned to acting but did so with hefty asskicking in mind. The Dark Angel star returns to her roots as a special forces commando who must deal with garbage from a violent gang after she asks questions about the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father’s death. I think you know how that will go for the gangsters, so happy viewing.

4. The Boys (Prime Video/Amazon series) This season has passed the halfway point, and we’ve already seen sheep and chickens turn into Supes and a body part that did not belong to Karl Urban or Billy Butcher. That’s actually only about one tenth of the wildness that has materialized onscreen, even with a surprisingly emotional episode this past week. From here, things only get harder for Hughie, and I still feel about 90% destroyed by the season finale a few weeks after watching, so get ready. 3. Inside Out (Pixar movie streaming on Disney+) Now that Anxiety has helped this franchise revive the summer box office (the $1 billion club is coming), it’s only natural that the original movie is going on repeat at home to give Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger their renewed day in the sun. Pixar has a true gem in this franchise, and reaching that milestone has been a long time coming, so hopefully, the animation studio soaks in this emotional marinade and announces a threequel soon.