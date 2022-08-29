Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

Tie: 10. Harley Quinn (HBO Max series) This show started out as a sleeper and turned into an animated comic book series that even non-comic book lovers enjoy. It’s raucous and witty and as inappropriate as one would expect, and hopefully, the Warner Bros. Discovery rollout won’t mean that Harley, Ivy, King Shark, and the rest of the henchmen won’t be heading into the Gotham sunset. After all, we do need some DC energy that isn’t gritty and full of gloom, and this show delivers a Batman who’s neither of those things either. Tie: 10. See (Apple TV+ series) Jason Momoa got the hell beat out of him last season by Dave Bautista, but the good news is this: Baba Voss survived and is back to give us a third and final season of Warrior Momoa In Fur Coats. His Warrior Hunkiness somehow exists (for the audience, apparently) in a world where barely anyone can behold how he looks. However, nature is healing, and babies are now beginning to see again, so maybe someone will gasp in recognition, just for fun? Take it away, Masturbating Queen.

9. Prey (Hulu movie) The central female Comanche warrior is doing the thing here. Not only is she defending her tribe against an enormously hostile and murderous alien creature, but she’s also hoping to stop the invading powers that be from colonizing her people. That subtle political bent does not take a darn thing away from the entertainment value of this film. Rather, we receive a down and dirty franchise installment that showcases a female protagonist who’s not only tough as hell physically but smart as heck. 8 Elvis (Warner Bros. film on Amazon and other PVOD outlets) Get all shook up with this biopic direct by Baz Lurhmann and starring Austin Butler. Tom Hanks (Hanx!) is (for once) not the best part of this movie, which follows the short life of Elvis Presley and the legendary career vibes that followed. The film is chaotic and a Luhrmann production, through and through, and Butler should earn some awards for his transformative ways and really going there to show of all facets of the King.

7. She-Hulk (Disney+ series) This series is already telling us so much about the rest of the MCU, and Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany Hulks out like a pro. Yes, there’s a lot of CGI, but it’s actually pretty good, and this show does a nice job of tying together some loose threads of the currently uneven MCU. There’s nothing uneven about that Steve Rogers reference, and may Jennifer Walters bring both mayhem and order to the court. 6. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Netflix documentary) Catfishing still somehow happens on a regular basis, but back in 2009, Heisman Trophy runner-up Manti Te’o caught a heck of a fish during his Notre Dame years. The woman in question turned into (obviously unbeknownst to him at the time) a fake girlfriend for the ages. For quite some time, details on this scandal remained shrouded in secrecy, but the moment has come for the airing of (justified) grievances. What emerges is a fascinating portrait of online romance that turns into anything but that. Some things never change!