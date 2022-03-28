What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. (TIE) Minx (HBO Max series) Bye bye officially, New Girl version of Jake Johnson. After years, he’s finally shedding that vibe to portray a rather sleazy publisher who pioneers the first erotic magazine for women. This the 1970s, and he’s gathered a ragtag staff, including an ardent feminist. It’s not the most super serious stuff, of course, but it’s an entertaining watch and gutsy as heck while only getting started. 10. (TIE) Power Of The Dog (Netflix film) This Oscar-nominated picture fared well at the ceremony, and if you haven’t had the pleasure of watching these fine performances — by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jesse Plemons — get cracking. Jane Campion and Sam Elliot are clearly on opposite sides of the spectrum when it comes to viewing what on earth’s going on with Cumberbatch’s sinister rancher, but it sure seems like a clear-cut case of toxic masculinity.

9. Fresh (Searchlight Pictures film on Hulu) Daisy Edgar-Jones goes on the date(s) from hell here, and Sebastian Stan is so persuasive that almost anyone would fall into the same trap as Noa when it comes to his Steve’s whims. Stan, obviously, is having a freaking ball lately in roles that set him far apart from his MCU character. Between Tommy Lee and his cannibal character, those who paid attention to his earliest work are dearly enjoying him stepping out again. This is also one of the ultimate cautionary tales of dating. The best romcoms can end up being horror movies, too. 8. Severance (Apple TV+ series) Adam Scott’s the everyman and the leading man, all at the same time, and here, he’s tackling the work-life balance that so many of us struggle with each and every day. This is Ben Stiller’s brainchild, too, and Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken are along for the ride, all while this story careens toward season-finale land.

7. Halo (Paramount+ series) Let the gamers be the ultimate arbiters here, but for the rest of us, there’s the versatile Pablo Schreiber in the driver’s seat, making you forget all about his goofy and sinister characters (Orange Is The New Black and Defending Jacob, respectively). Here, he portrays the game’s Master Chief while functioning as the ultimate weapon in humanity’s fight against aliens. Enjoy the sci-fi tropes for what they’re worth and then settle back and enjoy the action as mankind seeks to destroy “the Covenant.” 6. Servant Of The People (Kvartal 95 series on Netflix) Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s fighting for the survival of his country at the moment, but plenty of people have found comfort in this comedy series, in which he portrays an accidental country president, all while we’re watching him refuse a ride out of a hellish warscape. He is, naturally, a comedian and a satirist, as well as pretty much being the Ukrainian Jon Stewart. In other words, this will charm the pants out of you and maybe, just maybe, add some inspiration for you to research the actor and his story, too.

5. Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty (HBO series on HBO Max) Get to binging because the episodes stacked up fast for this story of the 1980s-era L.A. Lakers, one that will feel digestible to sports-and-non-sports fans alike. John C. Reilly portrays Lakers owner Jerry Buss, who was both a visionary for the team and one who helmed over its not-such-a-good-look aspects. You’ll also witness the exploits (including the rather tragic ones) of Magic Johnson (Quincey Isaiah), so brace yourselves for difficult realizations while witnessing all of the debauchery. 4. Atlanta (FX series on Hulu) Finally, Donald Glover’s brainchild is back, and it’s still one of the best shows on TV. It’s also surreal to boot, and the core four Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Van (Zazie Beetz) — are gearing up to head to Europe. They’re on tour and doing well, but they’re still outsiders, so expect some strange sh*t to go down, with or without the Nutella sandwich man in attendance.