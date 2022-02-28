What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10: (TIE) Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix series) After six seasons of hair-filled action, this spinoff series to the O.G. conflict-packed History Channel hit streaming queues everywhere. This show’s set 100 years ahead of the original story with a new generation of destiny-seizing heroes. The show does follow some new history-famous Vikings, and those would include Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). Expect all of the violence and bloodiness that fans of the original came to enjoy, all while the fight between principal characters and the English royals will get ugly, as will the battle between Christian and pagan beliefs in super harsh times for all. 10: (TIE) Pam & Tommy (Hulu series) A solid Third Eye Blind dig and an Emmy-worthy deposition episode from Lily James continue to score raves from viewers who were alrady digging this irresistibly trashy show. You gotta wonder whether the Emmys will roll in here, especially for James but also if they create a special category for “voicing an animatronic penis,” which would obviously go to Jason Mantzoukas. And those mullets (on Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman) score even more points for the hair and makeup team.

9. Peacemaker (HBO Max series) Peacemaker’s already danced off into the sunset, but do yourself a favor and — even if you aren’t a comic-book fan — go at least enjoy the opening scene and some of the humor. And if you missed this one even as a fellow nerd, you’ll wanna catch on the show’s connections to the DCEU at large, even if they’re arguably (with those Aquaman jokes) problematic. Can Eagly fix everything? Sure, if only for the moment. 8. The Power of the Dog (Netflix film) This movie will figure in prominently at the Oscars, and it’s surprisingly breezily streamable, considering that some of the subject matter is very dark. Hell, it’s just fun to watch Benedict Cumberbatch put on sinister airs, given that we’ll soon end up seeing him in hero-ish move again in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness. He’s a strong contender for acting awards all around, as are Jesse Plemons and Kristen Dunst and director Jane Campion, along with the rest of her crew.

7. Law & Order: Season 21 (NBC series) You can probably thank (or blame) the layered (and shaded) return of Elliot Stabler to the Law & Order universe for the return of this Dick Wolf flagship series. There’s no Chris Noth to be found here, but you will see Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson. In addition, Hugh Dancy is on board while SVU and Organized Crime are still going strong. NBC is pretty much blocking out a whole night for this trio, so crime-TV junkies must be in Thursday night paradise, while you can stream ’em on Peacock, Hulu, and elsewhere. 6. From (Epix series) This selection’s not even trying to hide the deliciously heavy Lost influence, and that’s not a bad thing at all. The story follows a normal-seeming town, from which no one can escape, and there’s a sh*t ton of monsters afoot. This one’s a slow burn, so hang on while secrets and puzzles start to unfold, and yeah, sci-fi fans shouldn’t mind having this show tide them over until Netflix brings a final season for Manifest fans to gobble up with wild abandon.

5. Inventing Anna (Netflix limited series) Ozark might very well be Ruth Langmore’s world, but the streaming realm similarly belongs to Julia Garner. The limited series feels like it’s an episode or so too long, but still, the overall project is worth a binge. Also, it’s all inspired (with a hefty dose of embellishment for additional characters, other than Garner’s Anna Delvey) Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article, in case you wanna do some background reading before you start the binge. 4. Euphoria (HBO series on HBO Max) The season finale was rather devastating on several levels, and my god, high school should not be this traumatic or stressful for anyone. Thankfully, there’s still the music to keep everyone afloat, and now comes the countdown to Season 3. The show can be triggering to watch, but the sophomore season did eclipse what came before, so at least consider finding out what all the fuss (and Fez) is about.