Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios movie on Disney+) Alright, so maybe Thor: Love And Thunder turned out to be a bit much — Still fun, but definitely extra. In contrast, Ragnarok (which is receiving a new burst of streaming activity for obvious reasons) was a much simpler movie and also a breath of quirky air, thanks to Taika Waititi’s offbeat sensibilities and (gotta mention this) the Hulk Butt. You never thought you’d see that in a Marvel movie right? And that’s one of many reasons why Ragnarok stands apart from the rest of the multiverse-riddled MCU. TIE: 10. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (Paramount+ movie) You hear the theme song in your head right now, correct? That’s the right kind of trip back in time, to the land of Cornholio and sometimes side-splitting commentary on music videos. Mike Judge’s creation still has all of the charm of the original MTV show, and it’s so easy to pick right back up like this show never missed a beat. Yes, this franchise is still essentially one joke, but it’s a joke that still miraculously works. Before long, we’ll get an updated new TV series too, so look at this like a disgustingly wonderful appetizer.

9. Black Bird (Apple TV+ series) The newly departed Ray Liotta takes his final onscreen bow here as the father to Taron Egerton’s Jimmy Keene (a convicted drug dealer) in this true-crime/psychological thriller story. Dennis Lehane produces this series adaptation of Keene’s memoir, In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, and Paul Walter Hauser makes another grand character-actor appearance, so completists must sign up for this one. 8. Ms. Marvel (HBO Max series) The series finale brought this one home for the youngest Marvel dynamite who shall soon join Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris) on the big screen for The Marvels. Phase Four of the MCU’s feeling a bit disjointed as of late, but this show’s an underrated one and brings us the story of Captain Marvel superfan Kamala Khan, whose powers get switched up (and, by some interpretations, upgraded) to modernize the protagonist’s journey, so lighten up, staunch adherers to canon. It’s fun!

7. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix series) Elliot Page’s Victor makes his debut (and gets the last word) in this jam-packed season that introduces the Sparrow Academy, which puts the Hargreeves siblings into a precarious and unknown state, all while doling out another apocalypse. This sounds all-too serious, but fans of the show know that the writers strike a careful balance of mayhem and joy. That’s readily apparent in the first 20 minutes because everyone enjoys an impromptu dance battle. Somehow, this all makes sense in the grand scheme of the show, and everyone must bow to Klaus for showing how intermittent tragedy can cut to the bone but all be taken in stride because the fam always has each other. 6. Stranger Things (Netflix series) Block out some serious hours before tucking into this batch of multi-hour episodes as this season comes to an end. Yep, Season 5 will be coming, too, and hopefully, Millie Bobbie Brown will get her wish on more Game of Thrones-style deaths. Brown and Sadie Sink both missed out on Emmy nominations, but the show as a whole received several nods, so you’ll probably want to catch up before that awards show broadcast in September. Oh, and listen to Metallica and don’t mind the gatekeepers.

5. Only Murders In The Building (Hulu series) Speaking of the Emmys, Selena Gomez got the shaft, which only further illustrates the point that she’s chronically underappreciated in the industry. She’s an essential part of the production team and the Dream Trio including Steve Martin and Martin Short. Here, she picks up as “Bloody Mabel,” who’s tangling with her newfound reputation after being found in a very compromising position with a dead body. Wait a second, don’t assume! It’s not like that, but the podcasters now have a more tangled task on their hands, and enjoy guest turns from Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne for some extra spice. 4. The Boys (Amazon Prime series) Homelander had a rough season finale, but clearly, he will continue to torment society as they bow at his feet. Surprisingly enough, his very big role in the “Herogasm” episode had precious little to do with the actual Herogasm celebration. That’s because everyone was (rightfully) out to get the King of the Supes, and there were both happy and sad endings for those players. This show’s still one of the most outrageous TV shows out there, and showrunner Eric Kripke and his writers continue to ratchet up the stakes while also staying true to the show’s spirit. Yes, it’s depraved and gross-out to the max, but there are layered characters who quietly steer this ship and maintain the show’s beating heart.