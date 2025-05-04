Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. The Narrow Road To The Deep North – Prime Video/Amazon series Jacob Elordi’s most low-key project of the past few years (they can’t all be salacious bathtub lore) is nonetheless earning completist views. Here, he portrays WWII POW Lieutenant Colonel Dorrigo Evans who survives by reliving memories of his true love. If this series gets too heavy for you, remember that he also has more Euphoria on the way, too. Oh wait… Wuthering Heights could be fluffier? Oh nevermind, just enjoy the dude’s work, alright? 9. The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu series Well, it looks like there’s no chance in hell for Nick and June after his betrayal, and that’s only one of about 821 threads existing before the series finale. This past week included June’s “reunion” with Serena Joy as well, and yeah, let’s just say that nobody is getting to Paris anytime soon. No matter what happens in this show’s endless hellhole, The Testaments sequel series will be coming from showrunner Bruce Miller to pick up more tales from a crumbling Gilead.

8. Andor – Disney+ series The greatest Star Wars show will return with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. The second season will take place over four years while Cassian continues his rebel-hero evolution in the face of the imperial threat as the show pushes forth toward Rogue One territory. In addition to Luna, this story will continue with Ben Mendelsohn (as Orson Krennic), Forest Whitaker (as Saw Gerrera), Stellan Skarsgård (as Luthen Rael), and Denise Gough (as Deedra Meero) among the ensemble cast. 7. Your Friends And Neighbors – Apple TV+ series A second season is already in the works, and that vote of confidence from Apple TV+ means that there will be more of a post-Landman Jon Hamm onboard as a former hedge funder (and former securely married man) who takes matters into his own hand after his life crumbles. Soon enough, he’s robbing his wealthy neighbors. James Marsden has already been announced to join the show next season, and please let them get into a fight where they splash into an infinity pool together. It’s everything I haven’t seen from these two together yet in a TV show.

6. The Four Seasons – Netflix series This ain’t The White Lotus because one set of privileged travelers decides to end their miserable relationship right then and there. And you know what? Good on ’em. Unfortunately for the rest of the pairings, their little worlds are shaken up, so let the bittersweet comedy begin. Tina Fey co-created and stars in this series along with Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo, and you might just see some of your friends in this series that is funny, although not in the LOL type of way. 5. MobLand – Paramount Plus series As the saying goes, this is Tom Hardy’s world, and we’re just… enjoying it. A lot. This first season has reached the midpoint with Hardy already putting feelers out there for a second season that would go “international.” And during that interview, Hardy also joked about not being cut out for romcoms, and good on him for knowing his strengths (Although I do not think that Peaky Blinders fans would be upset about a romcom that revolves around Alfie Solomons and Tommy Shelby?) Back to the current subject, this Guy Ritchie series is delightfully Shakespearean with delicious curtain chomping on all fronts, including from Helen Mirren.

4. The Rehearsal – Max series So, Nathan Fielder took the most unsubtle swing at Paramount Plus over those removed Nathan For You episodes, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to top himself this week. There’s a chance that he will be able to succeed, however, with an episode called “Pilot’s Code” and this description: “Nathan experiments on animals – and himself.” Eeek? 3. Havoc – Netflix movie Again, two Tom Hardy titles are appearing on this list, which shows you where the Internet’s priorities lie. This film also happens to be the first taste of The Raid franchise director Gareth Evans’ overall deal, and the film’s frontman is typically great as a jaded detective who is tangling with underworld baddies, including Timothy Olyphant, after a drug deal gone wrong. Speaking of which, the streaming world is also receiving multiple heaping helpings of Olyphant in the near future, including Apple TV+’s Stick and FX’s Alien: Earth.