‘Portlandia’ Is Officially Coming To An End, Killing The Dream Of The ’90s

It would seem like the dream of ’90s is coming to an end in Portland. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein told the press at a recent behind-the-scenes look at season 6 that they will end Portlandia after season 8. The Oregonian visited the set during a recent shoot, mentioning the recent smell of Louis C.K. in the air and the voice of Steve Buscemi calling out in director mode, and got a chance to talk with Armisen and Brownstein about the future of the series:
IFC renewed the show for two more seasons earlier this year, and work on Season 6 is wrapping up. Armisen and Brownstein say Season 8 will be their last, at least as a series on IFC. Armisen says that would be the last in “this iteration,” which leaves the door open for a movie, or something else.
I could definitely see a Portlandia movie of some sort, possibly even something like a musical (please don’t do a musical). I would pay to see a movie, though, and anxiously await the extreme amount of cameos that will happen. There is only one that I hope gets to make a return and it technically hasn’t even happened on the series yet:
Danzig never looked so good, right? He’s certainly lost a few points in my eyes since getting punched that one time, loving his cats to death, and generally being a garbage can of a human being. But I still like the guy and that first Danzig album hasn’t stopped being bad ass.
GLENN DANZIG!!! This is what we wear at the beach. I still can't believe this happened. Many years ago, Carrie and I made a pilgrimage to his old house, parked out in front, and sang some Misfits songs out loud. We really did that. It was the best thing ever having him on the show today. #portlandia season 6 #danzig #misfits #samhain
8 seasons? Whoa, that’s enough seasons. Success by any measure.
Oh yeah. Hell if they stopped it now, I’d call it a success for that show.
Watched the first two seasons and enjoyed them. Someday I will binge watch them all. That said, 8 seasons is more than enough, as Digital Wonderbread said.
Sad to see it go since all five seasons have been consistently funny, but it’s better to end the show while it’s still fresh.
I thought that was the guy from the Walking Dead that told everyone they need to go to Washington.
At least we know we get 3 more seasons. But I’m happy to have Armisen focus on Documentary Now! That show is amazing (too).
Love it.