AMC

For three blood-soaked seasons, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s television adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic book series Preacher has followed the assorted travels of its titular character. Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) has, among other things, been blessed (or cursed) with a remarkably divine gift that grants him the power to tell anyone or anything what to do — a power otherwise known as “The Voice of God.” According to Rogen, however, it seems season four will be the AMC show’s last.

In a tweeted video posted on Monday, Rogen revealed that Preacher season four would, in fact, be its final one. “THE END IS NOW,” it declared amidst a psychedelic backdrop populated with mushroom clouds. “PREACHER FINAL SEASON.” The video also revealed that the show would return on Sunday, August 4.

Interestingly, The Hollywood Reporter is describing Rogen’s announcement as the show’s being canceled by AMC. This isn’t necessarily how Rogen or AMC have described the decision to end the series, but it seems that the network’s revelation that yet another The Walking Dead spin-off is on the way is indicative of this. As is the fact that Rogen and Goldberg have “moved their Sony TV-based Point Grey Pictures to Lionsgate with a massive film and TV overall deal.”

Since Preacher wasn’t an in-house production for AMC (like The Walking Dead and its adherents are), this meant that they had to pay licensing fees to distribute it. Now that Rogen and Goldberg are taking their television wares elsewhere and Preacher is coming to a close later this year, however, the network will no longer have to do that.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)