Prepare For Season 6 Of ‘The League’ With A New Poster And The Official Soundtrack

FXX’s wonderful fantasy football series The League returns at 10 PM ET on September 3, and it’s probably going to be the most intense season yet, what with the Shiva and Sacko Bowl winners living under the same roof and sleeping in the same bed. When we last left our favorite crude and dysfunctional fantasy football league, Jenny had crushed what little was left of Andre’s pride by defeating him for the Shiva trophy, while Pete hit rock bottom in losing to Kevin for the Sacko. And then there was Taco doing typically Taco things.
The League’s official Twitter page shared a new poster for Season 6 today, and it doesn’t actually reveal anything about the new season, unless there is a unicorn involved and the entire gang rides him around. That would be pretty awesome, but I think it might get a little old after a few episodes.
If that’s not enough news about The League to satisfy your hunger, don’t freak out. FXX also released the show’s original soundtrack on iTunes, and it features such classic songs including “Eskimo Brothers,” “Do the Vinegar Strokes” and, perhaps most importantly, “Fear Boner.” If you don’t have these songs readily available for your own fantasy football draft, then why do you even bother?
Everybody dogs on Pete for being the worst which I don’t necessarily agree with, but in the banner picture they all appear to be texting/ surfing and Pete is actually talking on the phone. I mean really? Who actually talks on a phone. Pete might have lost me on that one.
Pete is the worst.
“Some idiot just called me up on the phone, what!? Don’t they know how to text? OMG!”
I like Pete. …..Unpopular opinion – Taco is the worst. I dread every time he goes into a song.
No.
Naginta please!
ĿoVE this jσb, since I’ve been bringing in $12O/h… I sit at home, music playing while I wσrk in front of my new iMac that I got now that I’m making it σnline. All I do are easy tasks from this one cool site. Check this out…. CashBay10.com
i just want a poster showcasing everyone’s vinegar strokes. that would really make my day
“Shiva and Sacko Bowl winners living under the same roof and sleeping in the same bed. When we last left our favorite crude and dysfunctional fantasy football league, Jenny had crushed what little was left of Andre’s pride by defeating him for the Shiva trophy, while Pete hit rock bottom in losing to Kevin for the Sacko.”
Since when do Jenny and Pete share a bed?
Yeah that whole paragraph seems like kind of a mess of inaccuracies.
To be fair, the Sacko bowl setup is really confusing.
Sometimes when I puke I shit!
Who else gave up on this show last season? I made it through maybe two episodes. The jokes ran thin a long time ago. I will always cherish the first couple seasons though.
Oh, thank god. I’m not the only one. The only bright spots were the El Cuñado parts.
Well sorry to break it you dummies, but the Dirty Randy/Raffi episode is the greatest half hour the show ever produced.
I agree. Hence my praise for the El Cuñado parts, dissident.
RIP El Cuñado.
I got admit, it got pretty stale to me last season. Unless Raffi showed up. Then it was temporarily my favorite show.