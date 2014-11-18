Prepare Yourself For A ‘Pretty Deadly’ Midseason Finale Of ‘The Walking Dead’

There’s only two more episodes left of The Walking Dead in 2014, and while the show has been treading around the same timeline in different places the last few , look for the story to begin advancing soon. Also expect the return to Atlanta to have some as-yet untold significance to the series, so tells creator Robert Kirkman to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There are a lot of reasons why we decided to go back into Atlanta. I can’t get into a lot of them, but they’ll become clear as the season progresses,” Kirkman tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a good time to pop back in and reaffirm our place in a recognizable world and explore a bit more of how civilization has fallen. As the season progresses, you’ll see why we popped back in when we did and for how long we did.”

As far as I’m concerned, the TWD survivors can stay in Atlanta for as long as they’d like because the sight of concrete and tall buildings has been a welcome respite from four seasons of mostly rural terrain.

As the disparate characters continue to converge, we can also probably expect a huge showdown at Grady Memorial hospital in the midseason finale, where we may have to say goodbye to a beloved character or two.

“This confrontation is definitely going to be substantially different from the confrontation with The Governor or Gareth,” Kirkman says. “We do continue to evolve these human-to-human conflicts in very interesting ways, and this is no different. There are going to be some pretty unexpected events in our midseason finale, which is as it should be. On a scale of one to 10, I’d say [the midseason finale is] pretty deadly.”

I have no idea where “pretty deadly” fits on that one to 10 scale, but I’d guess a 7, and suggest that at least Dawn and one of the characters who have had featured episodes recently (Beth, Carol, Daryl, Abraham, and Eugene) will bite it.

The Walking Dead midseason finale is a week from Sunday. In the meantime, enjoy The Walking Dead Jack-Ass style.

Source: THR