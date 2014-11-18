Prepare Yourself For A ‘Pretty Deadly’ Midseason Finale Of ‘The Walking Dead’

There’s only two more episodes left of The Walking Dead in 2014, and while the show has been treading around the same timeline in different places the last few , look for the story to begin advancing soon. Also expect the return to Atlanta to have some as-yet untold significance to the series, so tells creator Robert Kirkman to The Hollywood Reporter.
“There are a lot of reasons why we decided to go back into Atlanta. I can’t get into a lot of them, but they’ll become clear as the season progresses,” Kirkman tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a good time to pop back in and reaffirm our place in a recognizable world and explore a bit more of how civilization has fallen. As the season progresses, you’ll see why we popped back in when we did and for how long we did.”
As far as I’m concerned, the TWD survivors can stay in Atlanta for as long as they’d like because the sight of concrete and tall buildings has been a welcome respite from four seasons of mostly rural terrain.
As the disparate characters continue to converge, we can also probably expect a huge showdown at Grady Memorial hospital in the midseason finale, where we may have to say goodbye to a beloved character or two.
“This confrontation is definitely going to be substantially different from the confrontation with The Governor or Gareth,” Kirkman says. “We do continue to evolve these human-to-human conflicts in very interesting ways, and this is no different. There are going to be some pretty unexpected events in our midseason finale, which is as it should be. On a scale of one to 10, I’d say [the midseason finale is] pretty deadly.”
I have no idea where “pretty deadly” fits on that one to 10 scale, but I’d guess a 7, and suggest that at least Dawn and one of the characters who have had featured episodes recently (Beth, Carol, Daryl, Abraham, and Eugene) will bite it.
The Walking Dead midseason finale is a week from Sunday. In the meantime, enjoy The Walking Dead Jack-Ass style.
Source: THR
What a shocker!
This is the formula that bamboozle people with. Open season with an action packed episode. the 2nd episode of the season has a cliffhanger and keeps the masses in, then they drop 4 or 5 terrible episodes on you. Then they have the penultimate tease episode, then the “big finale” that is crap for 45 minutes but ends with a bang.
This show is the Dollar Menu of shows. You know what you’re in for, and it’s just going to hold you over until you get something better.
good analogy as every poor fat bastard in America knows it’s bad but still loves it
In all actuality, this season has probably been the best since the first.
It has and it still ain’t great. I feel like they’ve been stalling for three episodes now. The Beth one could have been done in half the time (allowing that episode to cut between her and the main group). The Abraham one was definitely best of the three – Michael Cudlitz is awesome and it was cool to see more of him but that episode was still padded out and the Daryl/ Carol despite having a few nice character moments barely moved the plot along an inch. It’s okay for a show to move slowly but if its going to it needs complete control and mastery of what’s happening – like the Sopranos or something. TWD doesn’t have that control so its just plodding along and each episode has a few zombie attacks to stop people nodding off.
It has been a good season, however I’m worried that it’s too late to save. Last episode, for example, was a great episode that I would have loved to see two seasons ago. Watching it on Sunday I just couldn’t bring myself to care about either character’s development.
I thought the Abraham episode was pretty boring and the worst we’ve gotten this season. It turned a character I liked into a tool bag of assholes.
@upther I agree, that episode totally washed out Abraham. There is NO way he wouldn’t have just walked over to AutisticLiar & just shot him in the head.
They are too scared to kill off Darrell so the only people left that would make an impact would be Maggie, Glen, or Carol. I have a feeling its going to be Carol.
Carol I can see because she was dead a long time ago in the comic. Daryl is too popular to kill, and Maggie / Glenn…. we’ll, there is a different story line set for them (assuming Kirkman keeps staying more true to the comic).
I can tell you right now expect Beth for sure and then probably Carol. Both of them got “solo” development episodes so expect them to die. Abraham is excused because he goes farther into the comics.
I’m with @Canadian Scott on this one. Just judging from the comics, I’d say Tyreese, Carol, and Beth are the most likely to die in the mid-season finale. Tyreese and Carol are far past their expiration dates from the books, and Beth, Darryl and Sashsa don’t exist. I could see them keeping Sasha around to fill the role of Andrea from the comics that they fucked up so bad that they had to kill her off. Especially when you consider that Sasha/Bob covered the tainted meat story involving Andrea/Dale in the books, and they definitely have been painting her as a bad ass lead character type. Not to mention she also is the sharpshooter of the group, which Andrea was in the books. From the group – I think Darryl and Beth continue on, Carol and Tyreese both get killed off. I definitely think everybody we met in Slabtown are gone except Noah, and maybe the doctor. Big maybe on the doctor.
I really don’t want it to be, but I’m afraid Carol is going to die, too. They’re really been building up her character this season, and she’s been hinting at wanting to give up. The whole “how did we get her?” question adds to that idea, showing her reflecting on her past before she ultimately dies.
Her death would also make sense from a writers perspective (in my opinion) because it would be a huge emotional toll on the group after everything they’ve been through and everything Carol and has done for them. It would push the story forward as to how the group will survive without her, and how they will use what she has taught them.
Yeah, this season has been the Carol redemption tour so she’s totally biting it soon.
Carol is awful and they’ve been shoving her down our throats for too long now. Give her the heroic death and move on already
For someone who evidently doesn’t care much for the show, you sure do have a lot of opinions on it.
I really don’t mind Carol. I find the Masterson girl infinitely more annoying.
@Paul Yeah but she’s hot.
Agreed with @Paul from the Gump on Tara. She was awful when we first met her, but her acting was a bit better in the post-prison headed to Terminus run. Now she’s back to being annoying like when we first met her, and I really hope she doesn’t last much longer. Also, @Aunt Jemima – I go back and forth on that. One scene I’m all in, the next I couldn’t be less interested.
She’s no Maggie, that’s for sure.
[i.imgur.com]
How the hell did that van land on all fours? I can’t believe anything on this show!
Yes, I was willing to suspend my disbelief for dead people rotting for four years and not dying, but this business of a bottom-heavy object landing on its bottom is ludicrous.
It’s the most egregious use of science in the entire series! It’s awesome, you can see the van heading nose first while falling and actually start to flip over.
AND they show the ground coming up to the windshield and whoosh. right on all 4s.
#generallee
Rob, that was sarcasm. As something flips over the edge like that, it would continue to rotate as it fell. And as Pasqualie already said, cars are bottom heavy. Obviously it was still lucky, but if that’s what you’re focusing on, maybe you should stick to Saturday morning cartoons.
I think Wil E. Coyote’s physics-smashing antics might give him an aneurysm.
On a scale of 1 to 10 its pretty deadly is like something I’d expect Rowls to say.
I’ll put $50 on none of those listed in the post die. I’ll put another $50 down on no one else in the crew dies. Also, Everybody Hates Chris does not count as part of the crew so he very well could die.
Eugene was a plot device, so I’m not shocked that now that he’s been used up he’ll disappear.
I get the feeling either Beth or Carol won’t make it out. If Carol and Daryl express some of their unexpressed sentiment, then Carol will be toast. If they continue to flirt and go no further, I think she’ll survive and Beth will die.
As ever, Carl still needs to die.
Considering how hard they’ve tried to make Carl sympathetic and less of a nincompoop, I think it’s safe to say he’s wearing Tyrion’s old plot armor (same size and all). Carl will survive to the end and there will definitely be a reason why.
Eugene has a pretty interesting story down the line in the comics, so I would expect him to stay around. They could easily kill him off to give the readers a bit of a swerve, but I think it’s much more likely that they keep him around so we can watch him grow and change from being a useless pussy into a useful contributing member of the group.
Last time I prepared myself for a Walking Dead episode because it was supposed to be deadly, it was two years ago and Warmingglow told me the second-last episode before the finale would be the Red Wedding of TWD. Anyone who saw that episode and/or the last ep of that season should understand why I will NOT be getting hype.
It was deadly. About 20 people got gunned down. You just didn’t know or care about any of them.
Oh, it will be deadly. Everyone except maybe the doctor will die from the hospital group. From the Family, we’ll say Carol will die saving Beth, who will replace Carol as the badass.