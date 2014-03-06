Here’s Proof That Prince Invaded ‘Arsenio’ And Managed To Take Over The Show

Prince was the sole guest on Arsenio on Wednesday and he did not disappoint fans who lined up around the building for more than six hours to see him on the show. It was a non-stop Prince hour full with performances and a Q&A session, including the premiere of the song “FUNKNROLL” alongside 3RDEYEGIRL.
For a guy as private as Prince has been known to be, it’s pretty amazing that you’d get so much time to delve into what makes him tick. He’s been on a roll as of late with his appearance on New Girl preceding this celebration. People Magazine highlighted some of the more interesting factoids, but I think the craziest one is that Prince does not own a cell phone.
It isn’t the idea that he doesn’t own one that is interesting, it’s that he just walks around borrowing everyone’s phones to make calls. It’s a very Prince thing to do. Clips are posted below, including the very special Prince Q&A that can’t be missed. Enjoy!
(Via Arsenio)
Did Prince appear out of thin air?
How else would he get there?
I always thought the instruction was, In case of Earthquake, Drop, Funk & Roll.
Theory: Prince and Bill Murray are Kirk and anti-Kirk. “People will never believe you”, and they must never meet or the universe will cease.
Tell us about the time you schooled Charlie Murphy and Ashy Larry at basketball and then served them pancakes.
I watched and although I am still giddy over Prince (don’t judge me), I was a little unhappy/confused over a few things: (1) All new music. Really? Not one old school song?; (2) That weird guy who wanted to break up with his girlfriend AND wanted to sit in Prince’s lap? That was just awkward to say the least; and (3) Prince says he cooks, but only one thing. Pancakes, right? No, apparently it’s omelets. What would Charlie Murphy say? Still, I’d watch Prince read a phonebook.
‘She’s Always in My Hair’ was the b-side to ‘Raspberry Beret’. From 1985.
The last song he did with the New Power Generation, ‘Mutiny’ is also from 1985 from one of Prince’s side-bands that he wrote and played all the music.
Damn, that totally blew my first point out of the water. Thanks for the info. Looks like I need to brush up on my Prince b-sides.
Well worth checking out. The side band was called ‘The Family’. I’ve never head the original, I just know that’s where it’s from a Prince fan site.