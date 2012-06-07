Producer Says ‘New Girl’ Is the 'First Post-Post-9/11 Show'

Oh boy. “New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether and two of the show’s producers, Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, recently spoke with Written By, the official publication of the Writers Guild of America, about what makes their series so unique and funny. But not JUST funny, at least according to Baer – he thinks “New Girl” is the first “post-post-9/11 show” and that it basically healed America from feeling sad. True American, indeed.
When we tested the show, after we put the pilot together, it was strange how people were responding. We were all surprised by how connected people felt to it during the focus group testing. I was thinking long and hard about it, and I said to Dave, “What we’ve done here is created maybe the first post-post-9/11 show.” The comedy in the past 10 years prior to our show had an edge to it. It was satirical. There was a cynicism about the comedy. What our show came along at the right time for— this weird alchemy that happened—is that we were willing for the first time to go, It’s OK to feel again. I might be completely boneheaded and wrong, but it’s the first show that actually tries to emotionally connect on that level. (Via)
You, sir, are wrong. OK. “Post-post-9/11” is a dumb term that has already been applied to other shows (“Homeland,” for instance), doesn’t mean anything, and trivializes a tragedy, so I’m not even going to bother with that. Instead, let’s talk about this idea that “New Girl” saved sitcoms from MEAN PEOPLE. Baer has evidently never heard of “Parks and Recreation,” a show about genuinely good people you care for doing genuinely good things, nor “The Middle” and “Raising Hope” and plenty more. I mean, jeez, what were we doing in the days between September 12, 2001-September 20, 2011, when “New Girl” premiered? Certainly not feeling.
Here’s a message for everyone involved with “New Girl”: you dug yourself out of an “adorkable” ditch, which wasn’t your fault, by becoming one of the strongest new series from the 2011-2012 season. Don’t do anything to f*ck up the goodwill you’ve earned but could easily lose. In other words, don’t say you guys were the “first” to do anything, especially saving America’s morale from those jerk terrorists, or whatever point Baer was trying to make. To make up for his comment, we demand at least one episode devoted to Jes and Cece reenacting THE scene from Wild Things, minus Matt Dillon’s obtrusive presence. All would be forgiven and forgotten.
With this kind of attitude, Brett Baer might as well just start calling himself Bretty Brett.
If you dissect what’s being said here, they’re actually bragging that they went back to the horseshit formulaic comedies of the 90s. Or maybe not. Either way, you guys made me feel bad about not watching it and now I don’t want to watch it more than I already didn’t want to watch it.
You can call that post-post-post-post-Spanish-Inquisition commentary.
HOME IMPROVEMENT IS THE FIRST PRE-9/11 SHOW
Stop being such a Negative Nancy, Burnsy. Why do you hate positivity?!
I’m the positive person on Uproxx, P-Boots. But I’m so tired of fart-sniffing sitcom producers f-ing up all the fun. If someone asks why my new show “Look at All this Jizz!” is so funny, I’m going to answer: “Because I wanted to make a funny show.” Then I’ll splash them with jizz, because that’s what the main character of my show does to homeless people.
Aw, I was kidding. I can see where New Girl isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, even if has gotten considerably better since the pilot.
Great, another rip-off of Jizzy and the Man.
IT’S A TRIBUTE!
Also Patty, I thought you were referring to Tyrone Positivity, who played for UNC from 1976-79. In that case, I really hate Positivity.
Burnsy, I love you, but nobody trumps DG as the positive person at Uproxx
Put them together, though, and you’ve got: a corgi.
I know, I am actually the grumpy old man.
Burnsy just became my new spirit animal, replacing this drunk chimp:
[forgifs.com]
Where do you think that monkey got that beer?
Josh, my guess would be that he stole it from a (possibly) drunken carny, who then chased the chimp, hence the wire walking.
My point is, don’t steal a beer from a (possibly) drunken carny.
My first thought was P&R, too.
Well, actually, my first thought was, “Where can I get Zooey’s skirt?”
Interesting. I was thinking about Zooey’s skirt too.
whoop whoop whoop whoop whoop!….
Just last night a friend was trying to convince me to give the show another try (i stopped watching after episode 2 or 3)…. and now I’m much less inclined.
It really is worth a watch. It’s not as funny as Happy Endings or Parks and Rec, but it has some great merits. Zooey can be very grating, but the show wisely steps away from her as the ultimate focus, and more into what it’s like living with young people who aren’t bogged down by relationships and responsibilities. My favorite aspect of the show is the roommates living together and dicking around, laughing at eachothers mistakes, and sometimes not getting along. It reminds me of renting houses in University with friends. Plus, they have a killer version of CharDee MacDennis.
I tried watching it again. It was the episode where Nick doesn’t have medical insurance. It was brutal.
“Siri, where can I find a new showrunner?”
This show makes me hate Zooey Deschanel
I really like this show, but it’s not even the best current show with this same formula. Happy Ending’s does the same thing but better. Better cast, better writers, better depth. Honestly if it weren’t for Schmidt and Cece there is a good chance New Girl would annoy me to the point of not watching.
Imagine how good it would be if Wayans Jr stayed on? He made the right choice though in going ghost prots
BITCH IT IS 5:30!!
Emily > Zooey
/obligatory
Zooey > Emily
/obligatory to the obligatory
Bring back Matt!!
/not sure if I’m doing this right
Hannah Simone > the Deschanel sisters
I had a brimming bowl of Post 9/11s for breakfast.
Though I do remove all the 1’s so that when some of the 9’s rotate it leaves me with a bowl of 69s. *giggity*
I take that to mean you’ve never been involved in a 619? You gotta find the right people, but once you do, it’s pretty wild, man.
Unsolved Mysteries was the first post-Rescue 911 show, but you don’t hear Robert Stack bragging.
Only because he’s dead.
Mystery solved.
Have we come so full circle as imbibers of pop culture that people actually want to be associated with 9/11 now?
If they run that shitty Zooey iphone ad one more time, the terrorists will have won. And for godsakes clean your house already, you spoiled untalented brat.
YES
We’re missing what’s really important. This is the best description of a TV show couched in hatred for that terrible Siri ad.
[www.avclub.com]
I ain’t no plagiarist.
“Our formulaic, derivative comedy has shown that America has healed.”
Its weird that they say that The New Girl is a post 9/11 show cause I always wished that Schmidt was on the second plane.
/Schmidt sucks.