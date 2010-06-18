Programming Note: U-S-A! U-S-A!

Centre of equal daughters, equal sons,

All, all alike endear’d, grown, ungrown, young or old,

Strong, ample, fair, enduring, capable, rich,

Perennial with the Earth, with Freedom, Law and Love,

A grand, sane, towering, seated Mother,

Chair’d in the adamant of Time.

That’s Whitman, via RoboShark. If you’re here looking for TV news: stand by. I’m watching USA-Slovenia this morning, so blogging is on the back burner until the final whistle. You can follow the game with me on Twitter, or just sit quietly at your desk and finish that Excel spreadsheet. Tim Howard will build this wall with or without your help.

