Programming Note: U-S-A! U-S-A!

Centre of equal daughters, equal sons,
All, all alike endear’d, grown, ungrown, young or old,
Strong, ample, fair, enduring, capable, rich,
Perennial with the Earth, with Freedom, Law and Love,
A grand, sane, towering, seated Mother,
Chair’d in the adamant of Time.
That’s Whitman, via RoboShark. If you’re here looking for TV news: stand by. I’m watching USA-Slovenia this morning, so blogging is on the back burner until the final whistle. You can follow the game with me on Twitter, or just sit quietly at your desk and finish that Excel spreadsheet. Tim Howard will build this wall with or without your help.
Fifteen seconds in and some dirty slav is already rolling around on the ground. What a pussy.
Matt, you forget about the thread over at WL.
Yes, turn away from the TV for a split second and your bound to miss 7 or 8 goals minimum.
Hey Slovenian national soccer team, your country has been overrun and occupied by its European neighbors almost as often as your mothers’ vaginas.
Building a what?
Soccer is so metric system.
FUCK. A. DUCK.
Not good. I’m thinking we might get a new post here before the final whistle.
If Ufford’s drinking and posting, I hope he’s drinking the good stuff. It sure would be nice to watch this shit with a drink in my hand. It’d make the pain of having my Americanism undermined in I laugh at dudes with small cocks feel soooo much better.
That wall was built of Swiss cheese, apparently.
For your information, I’m working with Access today.
YES!!! Maybe now we can stop acting like soccer matters in this country.
With the only US goals so far coming from people named Clint and Landon, the rest of the world probably thinks America is one giant gay bar
When Jozy scores, Tom, all that will change.
Fucking refs. When Mali has its next major disaster or ethnic cleansing, we’re going to remember this bullshit.
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
I’m all for America scoring, but someone named Michael scoring really fucked up my joke
Hooray! A tie!
I should point out that I have a pretty hot sister.
Tom: Not if you want to change it to a Little House on the Prairie Joke.
Goooooooal!
Nooooooooooo!
What?
Fffffffuuuuucccckkkkk Americaaaaaa!