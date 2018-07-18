Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the season seven finale of Game of Thrones, Petyr Baelish, otherwise known as “Littlefinger,” was finally given his due for all of the terrible things he had orchestrated throughout the popular HBO series’ run. Of course, the character’s death doesn’t mean that Aiden Gillen, the Irish actor who played him, will no longer be doing anything on television. He guest starred in the fourth season of Netflix’s popular drama Peaky Blinders, and for The History Channel, he’ll be hunting UFOs and little green men for the U.S. government in the “based on true events” show Project Blue Book, which just dropped its first trailer.

Scheduled to debut sometime in the winter, Project Blue Book follows the story of the real-life, U.S. Air Force-sponsored investigations into UFO-related phenomena between the late 1940s and the 1970s. Gillen plays Dr. Allen Hynek, a college astronomy professor recruited by the military to investigate, and summarily denounce, the existence of unidentified flying objects and their supposed occupants. The real Hynek went on to become a respected ufologist, and judging by what the trailer reveals about Gillen’s performance, it seems Project Blue Book will portray him accordingly.

The series, which is named after the actual investigation organized and overseen by the U.S. Air Force, also stars Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries) and Neal McDonough (Legends of Tomorrow). Filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, whose production company is behind the series, is serving as an executive producer. No word yet on if Ancient Aliens‘ star Giorgio A. Tsoukalos will make a cameo appearance…