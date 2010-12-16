‘Portlandia’ with Fred Armisen

12.16.10

Here’s a promo for “Portlandia,” a sketch show coming to IFC in January that will mock Pacific Northwest granola types. It stars Fred Armisen of “SNL” and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, and the first season promises appearances by Kyle MacLachlan, Heather Graham, Jason Sudeikis, Selma Blair, and Aubrey Plaza (who appears in the video).

I’m not exactly a fan of Armisen, but this has a chance to win me over. It’s definitely time that the Northwest’s 21st century eco-yupsters got made fun of. All it’s gonna take is a recurring gag featuring a white guy with dredlocks getting beaten by policemen, and this will instantly be my new favorite show.

[Pitchfork via Vulture]

