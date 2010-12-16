‘Portlandia’ with Fred Armisen

Here’s a promo for “Portlandia,” a sketch show coming to IFC in January that will mock Pacific Northwest granola types. It stars Fred Armisen of “SNL” and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, and the first season promises appearances by Kyle MacLachlan, Heather Graham, Jason Sudeikis, Selma Blair, and Aubrey Plaza (who appears in the video).
I’m not exactly a fan of Armisen, but this has a chance to win me over. It’s definitely time that the Northwest’s 21st century eco-yupsters got made fun of. All it’s gonna take is a recurring gag featuring a white guy with dredlocks getting beaten by policemen, and this will instantly be my new favorite show.
no… just… no.
“It’s definitely time”?
Hopefully, Armisen does one his spot-on, hilarious impressions that don’t exist!
Does this mean he’s leaving SNL? Because I can’t handle another Armisen-as-Obama cold open.
Wow. That was SHOCKINGLY terrible.
matt, I wish I had your optimism. this looks fucking terrible.
Was that Aimee Mann as the sweater-shrinking maid?
I liked the “over” guy, but … meh.
Don’t worry, he’s not leaving SNL. They don’t have anyone prepared to replace him in Abby Elliot’s cervix.
‘What instrument can’t I play?’
A clitoris would be my guess, Fred.
Ifc is also going to show reruns of Larry Sanders and Mr. Show next year….I think wall know what to set out tivo to.
Wall= we
Sofa king we todd did
In the laundry scene is that Aimee Mann? I thought she gave up her toe?
Does this mean we can call Fred Armisen a f*cking dipsh*t with a nine toed woman.
says the works-from-home brooklyn hipster
All it’s gonna take is a recurring gag featuring a white guy with dredlocks getting beaten by policemen, and this will instantly be my new favorite show.
Like that season of McTrigger where all he did was drive around San Francisco shooting hippies.
They should have just called this show by its original name, ThunderAnt: [www.youtube.com]
If I despise something, someone making fun of them is not going to interest me either. It’s the same thing only slightly exaggerated. It would be funnier just to watch Jersey Shore or Sarah Palin than someone trying to mock them using the same general tropes with different names. But I don’t give a flying fuck about them, and do my best not to acknowledge that they even exist.
Though the idea of an weekly series where wiggers and white boys in dreadlocks are beaten mercilessly is definitely intriguing. But that’s not mockery. It’s beating them over the fucking head with a dozen wooden batons and/or tazing them into cardiac arrest. And THAT is fucking hilarious.
If I say I like Fred Armisen am I banned from the uproxx party?
I would like this better if they replaced Fred Armisen with Corin Tucker and Janet Weiss. And if, instead of it being a TV show, it was a touring act. And the act only played music.