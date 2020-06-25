The boys are (almost) back in town.

After watching its premiere date get bumped nearly an entire year, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is finally set to debut on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock when it officially launches in July. The Peacock Original is the second TV movie for the fan-favorite series that stars James Roday and Dulé Hill as Shawn and Gus, two no-longer amateur detectives who con their way into solving mysteries by pretending Shawn is a psychic.

This time around, Timothy Omundson’s Carlton Lassiter (the titular “Lassie” in Lassie Come Home) will have a more prominent role after Omundson had to sit out the first Psych movie after suffering a stroke. His character’s father will also play a central part in the mystery and is played by Joel McHale, who very briefly appears in the trailer in a “blink and you’ll miss it” moment.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the second Psych film, Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

And you can check out the newest poster below:

Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home premieres July 15 on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

