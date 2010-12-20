‘PUSH!’ The Women in Labor Supercut

12.20.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Thanks my slippery stairwell, I’ve never had to worry about a woman giving birth to my child, but I know exactly what happens in the delivery room thanks to Hollywood. Below is evidence of that: a collection of women giving birth in TV and movies (no Knocked Up, curiously) made by the fine people over at Screen Junkies. Hey, is anyone else turned on by all the pregnant women screaming in pain? No? Just me? Cool, I’m gonna head back to PreggoPornHub now.

TOPICS#Friends
TAGSFriendsLostPREGNANCIES

