NBC

Of all of the ’80s and ’90s television series that have been revived and rebooted over the past several years (many of them not necessarily clamored for in the first place) it’s kind of amazing that no network or streaming service has picked up Quantum Leap. I mean, it’s a fairly simple conceit! Some dude (or lady, who knows!) goes jumping around in time into the bodies of complete strangers, “striving to put right what once went wrong, and hoping each time that their next leap will be the leap home.”

Obviously they would have to tone down the pervy hologram sidekick in a post-#MeToo world, but otherwise with the right leads, a Quantum Leap reboot could knock it out of the park — especially considering that this is would be the rare reboot that fans actually want to see. Heck, Scott Bakula could even executive produce!

So it goes without saying that when fans of the original series woke up to see #QUANTUMLEAP trending on Twitter on Tuesday, they got pretty damn excited. But alas, most were soon heartbroken to learn that it was only trending because “Quantum Leap” is also the name of some new K-pop album. The hashtag then quickly became overrun with Leapers expressing their disappointment at the revelation with GIFs and memes.