R.I.P. Empire Carpet Guy

I went to college in the Chicago area, where I spent most of my non-drinking time watching “Simpsons” reruns in syndication. So I probably spent more cumulative hours hearing the ubiquitous Empire Carpet jingle than I did working on physics homework (and rightly so). So it’s with a nostalgic heart that we bid farewell to Elmer Lynn Hauldren, the Empire Carpet guy, who passed away today at the age of 89.

Hauldren was known to millions of consumers as the Empire Man through Empire’s television advertising since the 1970s. Throughout the evolution of the company’s advertising, he provided the voice for the famous character known as Empire’s mascot… In the 1970s, Hauldren was one of the advertising copywriting forces behind the Empire brand. The company’s owner during the time requested that Hauldren serve as the on-air talent for the spots after unsuccessfully auditioning several other people for the role… He helped to launch the signature 800-588-2300® jingle into recognition as one of the nation’s most popular jingles. [SunHerald via Chicagoist]

Hauldren was also a World War II veteran (not to be confused with World War 11) and an active member in the barbershop quartet Chordiac Arrest (not the Be Sharps). Rest in peace, Lynn. May you live on forever in the most indelible way possible: as a cartoon advertisement.