R.I.P. Empire Carpet Guy

I went to college in the Chicago area, where I spent most of my non-drinking time watching “Simpsons” reruns in syndication. So I probably spent more cumulative hours hearing the ubiquitous Empire Carpet jingle than I did working on physics homework (and rightly so). So it’s with a nostalgic heart that we bid farewell to Elmer Lynn Hauldren, the Empire Carpet guy, who passed away today at the age of 89.
Hauldren was known to millions of consumers as the Empire Man through Empire’s television advertising since the 1970s. Throughout the evolution of the company’s advertising, he provided the voice for the famous character known as Empire’s mascot…
In the 1970s, Hauldren was one of the advertising copywriting forces behind the Empire brand. The company’s owner during the time requested that Hauldren serve as the on-air talent for the spots after unsuccessfully auditioning several other people for the role… He helped to launch the signature 800-588-2300® jingle into recognition as one of the nation’s most popular jingles. [SunHerald via Chicagoist]
Hauldren was also a World War II veteran (not to be confused with World War 11) and an active member in the barbershop quartet Chordiac Arrest (not the Be Sharps). Rest in peace, Lynn. May you live on forever in the most indelible way possible: as a cartoon advertisement.
If you take Jhoon Rhee self de-fense
Then you too can saaaaaaayy
Nobody bothers me!
Nobody bothers me!
Call USA-1000
Jhoon.. Rhee.. means might for right!
That jingle haunts me in my dreams.
When you…. but whatever.
588-2300. . . Dead Guy!
/tasteless
//really was thinkin’ Lincoln, Lincoln
Hey! How dare you cut of Al Piemonte!
That guy was elderly when I was seeing his commercial after episodes of Sesame Street!
“I was FLOORed when I found out the EMpire Carpet Guy EXpired.” – Gene Shalit’s even less clever half brother
dead guy. I’ll admit it, I chuckled.
That said, he’s no Vern Fonk.
As long as we still have Harry Schmerler, The Singing Ford Man, all is well in the world.
Harry IS still alive, isn’t he?
That company was national? Those ads are so local-y
Never lived anywhere that these aired, but you can catch a glimpse of a commercial in Wayne’s World, in the beginning of the flick.
…where I spent most of my non-drinking time watching “Simpsons” reruns…
I’m a little confused that anyone – let alone a college student – would treat these two activities as mutually exclusive.
We might be the 2nd city, but we are 2nd to none in selling carpet at a reasonable cost.
Uff you remember Eagle Man and Victory Auto Wreckers?
Also RIP Empire carpet guy, rumor is he ended his own life under the pressure to come up with a new jingle that is more memorable than 773-202-LUNAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
@Fuck: Eagle Man is the best commercial in history
At least he’ll have one bad-ass lined coffin. He’ll be swimmin in deep pyle for all eternity.
Wow … Look at those low rates.
I remember these commercials. They’re buried somewhere in the back of my brain. At least, the jingle is.
This also reminded me that The Simpsons is probably on in syndication right now. Thanks, Uff!
Man, you just ruined my whole day with this! Plus Victory Auto Wreckers commercial is still on.
I hope we show this much respect when the pajamas girl in those online college courses turns up dead in a rich guy’s dumpster someday.
If the “Aw, hey, my car door just fell off” hippie from the Victory Auto Wreckers commercial isn’t 1) in jail on meth-related charges, or 2) an Illinois state senator from Will County, I’ll eat my hat.
Freetz I just love the boasting off “We offer you cash on the spot” and it’s just 60 bucks for the entire car. Hippie however still satisfied.
He’ll be forever immortalized on YouTube.
Just like the “Moo and Oink” commercials. Just yesterday I had to show my wife one of those so she would understand why I chuckle everytime I see a cow and pig together. Or a black butcher.
Growing up in the Wisco/Illinois state line area, I remember seeing him in commercials as long as I can remember. (This dude’s neck-and-neck for awesomest commercial guy with the Menard’s man….) When there was the Empire Carpet commercial at the beginning of Wayne’s World, I felt this weird sort of pride for actually having “known” that dude instead of just seeing them as some random local commercials.
Why, yes, I was a huge nerdy loser.
Oh, yeah, and also a nostalgic shout out to Peter Francis Geraci and his ((Info))((Tapes)).