Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, hosted the first Saturday Night Live of 2019. For her first time hosting, Brosnahan leaned on the SNL cast for a musical number about having fun in 2019. It was pretty much like 2018, just slightly more recent. And customers who liked the number also bought meat thermometers and D batteries.

Cecily Strong joined Brosnahan to sing a catchy song that is probably called, “Let’s Have Fun.” The tune immediately turned dark as they brought up the government shutdown, the SNL cast not getting paid, the teachers’ strike, Brexit and the drug krokodil. So, 2019 is basically 2018, but also the same? Is the message here that things are not getting better, but the SNL writers are going to be more positive? That’s… nice.

Keenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney (very briefly) joined Brosnahan and Strong for the song. It was catchy and uplifting and a great way to start the new year, 19 days in. If the attitude of this song is any indication, 2019 is going to be a great year. For Brosnahan at least. She’s already won two major awards for playing Mrs. Maisel and there are still 11 months left in the year. It’s the rest of us who have to worry.