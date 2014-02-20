Rafi And Badger Showed Up For An Orgy On Last Night’s ‘Broad City’

If you’re not watching Broad City, you’re missing out on one of the funniest shows out there right now. The series was created by and stars comedy duo Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, and is executive produced by Amy Poehler. The characters of Ilana and Abbi, loosely based on their real life counterparts, irresponsibly meander through New York City usually with some sort of mission in sight — whether it be trying to score weed, getting into a Lil Wayne concert, or making easy money. You know, your basic everyday struggles. It’s kind of like Girls by way of Always Sunny. They’re a little desperate, a lot depraved, and not trying to be the voice of anything.
One of the many great things about Broad City is the amazing guest stars they keep scoring. Janeane Garofalo, Rachel Dratch, and Fred Armisen (as a diaper wearing pervert) have all appeared on the series, and last night they really upped their game with Rafi (Jason Mantzoukas) and Badger (Matt Jones) starring as two dudes the girls meet at a party and subsequently go home with, who hilariously try to coerce them into an orgy. It’s television gold. Check out these gifs and seriously, set your damn DVRs, people.
I second the call to set your DVRs. This show started out hilarious and just keeps getting better.
Same.
I couldn’t get halfway through the first episode, but I still have them all DVRed so I guess I’ll give it a try again.
I finally noticed why they try so hard to make Ilana look unflattering.
In the esteemed words of Magnitude, “Pop POP!”
Arrrrgh, those two girls are soooo annoying.
They are annoying but unlike the other show about annoying NYC girls, these two usually get their comeuppance. Which is great.
This show is hilarious. I love the trainer dude and his bowing and always making Abby clean up the pubes/puke/poop.
I think of it as a female Flight of the Conchords, but without the music, and with a hint of sociopathy. I love it. I missed most of last night’s show, including most of the Mantzoukas/Jones stuff, because my satellite crapped up (which has been happening a lot lately, but I finally fixed it last night yay); but the part with the guy who kept talking about starving African children cracked me up, and how Abbi became such a colossal asshole so suddenly, hahaha.
This show is pretty damn legit. It’s getting better every week and I’m surprised at how there have been basically 0 growing pains, considering it usually takes more than a season for a show to hit its stride.
Also “3 out of 12… not bad.”
I’m glad you finally did a story about this show. Not only have I really enjoyed it, but if these characters were actual people – I’d hang out with them, go on adventures, get into hijinks; as opposed to the characters in ‘Girls’, whom I would avoid like the plague.
what channel?
Comedy Central. Wednesdays. 10:30pm
I’m glad they kept the video chat gags going from the web series. Those were the best.
Looks like Matt Jones had the biggest titties that episode.
The only thing last night’s episode was missing was Hannibal Buress.
That dude steals every scene he is in
I became interested when on July I noticed an episode entitled, Pussy Weed. Nuff said.
Hulu, god damn it.