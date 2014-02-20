Rafi And Badger Showed Up For An Orgy On Last Night’s ‘Broad City’

If you’re not watching Broad City, you’re missing out on one of the funniest shows out there right now. The series was created by and stars comedy duo Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, and is executive produced by Amy Poehler. The characters of Ilana and Abbi, loosely based on their real life counterparts, irresponsibly meander through New York City usually with some sort of mission in sight — whether it be trying to score weed, getting into a Lil Wayne concert, or making easy money. You know, your basic everyday struggles. It’s kind of like Girls by way of Always Sunny. They’re a little desperate, a lot depraved, and not trying to be the voice of anything.

One of the many great things about Broad City is the amazing guest stars they keep scoring. Janeane Garofalo, Rachel Dratch, and Fred Armisen (as a diaper wearing pervert) have all appeared on the series, and last night they really upped their game with Rafi (Jason Mantzoukas) and Badger (Matt Jones) starring as two dudes the girls meet at a party and subsequently go home with, who hilariously try to coerce them into an orgy. It’s television gold. Check out these gifs and seriously, set your damn DVRs, people.

