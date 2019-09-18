In case you hadn’t already noticed, stories about superheroes and the feats of valor (and violence) they are capable of achieving are everywhere. The pages of everyone’s favorite comic books are spilling out onto theater screens, television sets, and smartphones everyone, and it’s not going to be stopping anytime soon. In the next few months alone, audiences will be seeing Margot Robbie’s Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey, Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series, and more. Luckily, these stories are also inspiring some uniquely original fare.

Like Netflix’s upcoming event series Raising Dion, which stars Black Panther‘s Michael B. Jordan and many others in a tale of superpowered kids and the lengths their parents will go to save them. The first trailer dropped earlier today, as did the show’s official logline:

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Raising Dion begins streaming on October 4th.