Ranking The Creepiest GIFs From This Week’s ‘The Strain’

Contributing Writer
07.21.14 6 Comments

And so we have out first normal length episode of The Strain, and while no one got their face caved in, there was some pretty gnarly stuff going on. In descending order of creepiness:

Blood In The Drink

law-blood

It seems the survivors still have some side effects. The gradual steps of infection will be playing out below.

Mr. Freeze Done Messed Up Now

Dude’s face says it all.

Worms In Your Face

strain'd

Though I have a feeling this is gonna be a weekly thing, it’s still pretty creepy.

Inappropriate Threesome Behavior

vamping
vamping2

Major party foul, bro.

Tub Sucking

tub

Though we all kinda saw this coming, it played out in graphic fashion.

And Finally, That Strand Of Hair From Corey Stoll’s Hairpiece

hair

Look, I’ll stop bringing that thing up as soon as it stops finding new ways of distracting me from the rest of the show.

