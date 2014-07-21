Ranking The Creepiest GIFs From This Week’s ‘The Strain’

And so we have out first normal length episode of The Strain, and while no one got their face caved in, there was some pretty gnarly stuff going on. In descending order of creepiness:
Blood In The Drink
It seems the survivors still have some side effects. The gradual steps of infection will be playing out below.
Mr. Freeze Done Messed Up Now
Dude’s face says it all.
Worms In Your Face
Though I have a feeling this is gonna be a weekly thing, it’s still pretty creepy.
Inappropriate Threesome Behavior
Major party foul, bro.
Tub Sucking
Though we all kinda saw this coming, it played out in graphic fashion.
And Finally, That Strand Of Hair From Corey Stoll’s Hairpiece
Look, I’ll stop bringing that thing up as soon as it stops finding new ways of distracting me from the rest of the show.
I’m torn because the dialogue, the characterizations, and the plot make me not want to watch this show. But then there were moments like the scene in the warehouse.
I’ll have to disagree, swallowing your threesome partners bodily fluids is as appropiate sexual behaviour as it gets,
This show is totally my new True Blood. It’s not a great show by any means, but damned if it isn’t the kind of campy nonsense I like to watch in the summer. They even use bad flashback-esque hair pieces in the present day. That’s commitment, y’all.
Also, I’m liking the actual scary vampires. It’s like a cross between Salem’s Lot, Justin Cronin’s The Passage series and zombies.
Check the books out. They’re pretty good too and in the audiobook version the first of the trilogy is read by Ron Perlman.
I like this show a lot – reminds me of a good bad horror movie, but in TV show form!
Mysterious outbreak? Check. A Van Helsing dude? Sure, why not. Gruesome death scenes? Maybe it’s all the coke I’ve snorted, but that sounds great! Throw in a handful of clichéd characters straight outta Stephen King novels, add a touching father/son dynamic, and buddy… you got a stew going!
Hell… up until yesterday, I was watching Falling Skies on Sundays. Falling fucking Skies. So yeah, this show coming along kinda saved me.
Go Strain! You’re my hero!
I found Ephraim to be a lot less of a gigantic douche bag this week.