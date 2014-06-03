Ranking The Top 10 ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Inmates We’d Want To Have Our Back In Prison

I only included the top ten, at my discretion, so if I missed someone it was probably intentional. Which is, for example, why I omitted Lorna — because all she’d do is mope about her fake wedding and nonexistent fiancee, if you can even imagine being stuck in prison with that.
So, here we go with the top ten:
10) Pennsatucky
Religion isn’t so much my thing, and let’s face it: Pennsatucky is just plain crazy. And not even like, “good” prison crazy, just gross, trashy meth crazy — which is good for nothing if you even get your ass handed to you by Piper Chapman. Pass.
9) Crazy Eyes
Crazy Eyes would definitely be good to have your back in prison, since she’s insane and everyone is kind of terrified of her. Other side of the coin? You have to be Crazy Eyes’ wife. Not so much worth it.
8) Dayanara
Dayanara really can’t be trusted. She comes off all innocent, but then — BAM — she’s screwing her mom’s boyfriend and having sex with a guard to pin her pregnancy on him. Is that really the kind of person you’d want looking out for you in prison? No thanks.
7) Piper Chapman
Piper would be great to have in prison to discuss quiche recipes and peplum tops, and have on hand to smack down the threat of midget attacks — but when it comes down to it, Piper is constantly f*cking up. It would only be a matter of time before some of her sh*t would end up sticking to you.
6) Nicky
Under Nicky’s surly, sarcastic demeanor, she’s got a heart of gold. Nicky’s also kind of a free agent, though, sleeping around with half of the female inmate population — so I don’t know how loyal she’d be over the long haul.
Taystee and Poussey are clear choices for number one, but I would put Little Boo at number two. Because Little Boo is just. So. Adorable.
black cindy or gtfo…
Sup, Pennsatucky.
Uproxx turned into Buzzfeed so gradually I didn’t even notice.
Naw, if this was Buzzfeed we’d get “10 Ways Saved By The Bell Is Better Than Orange Is The New Black” or some other “weren’t the 90’s the best?????” type list
I’d hate to be ‘that guy’ *COUGH* Kevin Wiiliamson *COUGH* but Laverne’s advantage is that she used to be a dude, so she’s bigger and stronger than a good chunk of the inmates in there.
She dry-swallowed a bobblehead to get put in the infirmary. That chick is fucking hardcore.
Man, Crazy Eyes would fuck up everybody on this list. She’s crazy.
Sophia should be #1; that is one big bitch. Plus she used to be a dude.
I’d put Sophia number one. She’s sweet 90% of the time but she’s the last person you want to cross, even more so than Red
Morello sure looks different now after they showed her background story.