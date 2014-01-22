Rashida Jones Lands Post-‘Parks And Recreation’ TV Pilot Written By Steve Carell

Ann Perkins will be leaving Pawnee for Tribeca. Rashida Jones, whose last episode of Parks and Recreation will air next Thursday, January 30th, looks to have landed her next project, a cop satire that reteams her with her The Office co-star, Steve Carell, who wrote the pilot to Tribeca along with his wife, Nancy Carell. The catch is: The premise sounds more Adult Swim than TBS, the network that ordered the pilot.

Here’s the description for the single-camera sitcom. Does it sound familiar?

The series centers on Angie Tribeca (Jones) is a 10-year veteran of the LAPD’s elite RHCU — Really Heinous Crimes Unit — and explores an eccentric but brilliant group of people who investigate crime, reveal way too much personal information and refuse to rest until justice has been served … sort of. These dedicated men and women are more than counter-intuitive; they are non-intuitive. Jones’ Angie is further described as a lone wolf who is capable, committed, strong and not thrilled when she’s told she has to work with a partner. A cut-to-the-chase girl who speaks her mind, she treads where many fear to venture.

It sounds like a combination of Get Smart (Carell starred in the movie remake a few years ago) and Paul Scheer’s NTSF:SD:SUV, only I’m guessing that, for TBS, the series won’t have nearly the edge. Carell, by the way, will also direct the pilot.

Tribeca would add to TBS’s been steadily improving the sitcom slate. In addition to Cougar Town, the network has brought over American Dad, found some success with The Pete Holmes Show, and just ended the first season of Ground Floor, a pretty damn decent laugh-track sitcom with John C. McGinley (Scrubs) and Skyler Astin.