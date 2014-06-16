Read The Early Reviews Of Fox’s Batman Prequel Pilot, ‘Gotham’

Over the weekend, several members of the press were invited to see a screening of the pilot for Fox’s upcoming Batman prequel, Gotham, which centers on Ben McKenzie’s Detective James Gordon and his partner Detective Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue). Early reviews out of that screening have been universally positive, and while they weren’t allowed to reveal spoilers, it’s apparent that the pilot is stuffed with villains and future villains of the show. All the full-length reviews offer special praise to the pilot standout, Robin Lord Taylor, who plays Oswald Cobblepott, the future Penguin. The focal point of the pilot episode is the death of Bruce Wayne’s parents, and that investigation will apparently play into much of the future of the series, which is expected to have a familiar procedural framework with serialized elements.
Here’s what critics are saying about the pilot episode:
From MTV:
By far the best thing about the pilot is Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepott, the man who will later become one of Batman’s greatest enemies: the Penguin. Taylor is superb and transfixing in the role, down to his yellow teeth, creepy laugh and weird, freckled face … Despite the villains — including Jada Pinkett-Smith as mob boss Fish Mooney, and one uber-bad from Batman lore we won’t spoil — this isn’t a superhero show. If anything, it’s closer to a police procedural with some comic book trappings. Whether it eventually leans towards capes and tights, we’ll have to wait and see. But it’s decidedly different from the rest of the comic based offerings on TV.
From Collider:
[Gotham] is the origin story for a number of the characters in the Batman universe, including Catwoman, The Penguin, The Riddler and Poison Ivy, as it shows what made them the formidable adversaries that they eventually become. At its core, it is the story of Detective James Gordon’s (Benjamin McKenzie) rise through a dangerously corrupt city teetering on the edge of evil, and it chronicles the birth of one of the most popular superheroes of our time … I really enjoyed the pilot and found it both promising and with a lot of potential … Robin Lord Taylor is a true stand-out as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin.
From Crave Online:
The “Gotham” pilot seems like it’s an hour or so away from being a pretty good Batman movie. We’re just not going to get to the part where Batman Begins Again until perhaps the very end of this series. But director Danny Cannon gives “Gotham” an impressive scope and this feels like it could have been a theatrical release … The two most effective turns are Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin), a member of Fish’s gang and Cory Michael Smith’s Edward Nygma, the future Riddler who is currently working for the Gotham police as a forensic scientist.
The LA Times Critic, Steven Zeitchik:
Really dug the pilot of Fox's superhero origin story Gotham. Solid crime drama with many tantalizing hints of the mythology to come.
AP Critic Alicia Rancilio:
Just caught an advance screening of the #Gotham premiere. Loved it. So good. Excited for @ben_mckenzie and the rest of the cast.
Hitfix critic Daniel Fienberg:
It’s well-cast, top-to-bottom, and the production values play higher in context than they have in the trailers. #Gotham
“one uber-bad”
WELL THAT CANT BE THE JOKER AT ALL, NOW, CAN IT?
After reading the 2nd review, I thought it might have been The Riddler that the first review didn’t want to spoil.
Possibly, but I think Ras Al Ghul could be an option as well, perhaps the season culminates with Bruce leaving with him if they choose to go down a Begins -esque route
Calendar Man. Save the date.
@Derbel McDillet Shit. You got me.
@TheSuaveIdiot +31…days.
@Derbel McDillet
So you think they are going to have a 5-6 year time jump at some point in the season or that Ra’s al Ghul is going to kidnap Bruce? Because other than that I just can’t see a 12 year old Bruce Wayne going willingly.
But if dibs is in-effect with DC shows, Arrow kind of claimed dibs on Ra’s al Ghul.
@TheSuaveIdiot Pfff. It’s obviously the Ten Eyed Man.
@Hugh Honey I havent seen the Arrow enough to know that. Im behind.
Nah it’s definitely Film Freak
@Hugh Honey Could be either, honestly I’m just making guesses, however I do suspect that if Gotham does well, any dibs Arrow might have would be thrown out the window, although we haven’t met Ghul in Arrow….CROSSOVER!!!
Kite Man. Totally Kite Man.
What? No love for King Tut?
Duh, guys! It’s Michael Douglas as Chandell!
It’s the scout master. Don’t be afraid to use your nails, boys!
This whole premise reminds me of Patton Oswalt and his “Kill George Lucas with a shovel” routine.
“You like Batman? Well good news, we’re making a prequel series called Gotham. And in this series you get to see him as a little kid. And his mom and dad died and he’s very sad.”
” You like the great villains like Poison Ivy? Well in Gotham you get to see her as a little kid.”
“You like Catwoman, right? Well she shows up in Gotham. You get to see her as a little kid.”
And that comment reminds me of the 60 or 70 other times that bit has been applied to this series.
I mean is Poison Ivy like this little Damien kid, going around using plant toxins to kill people? No she just stays in her room watering her plants and she’s really sad.
You just stole my line.
Hey, people loved Muppet Babies, why not Gotham Babies?
Did not realize Donal Logue was a part of this. Interest level +2.
BRUCE IS LIKE, 11 YEARS OLD!. he isn’t going to even think about becoming batman for another 10 years. does the show really think it’ll be around for that long?
he’s kinda like jesus in that respect. we hear about him when he’s a kid, and then again when he’s 30. there’s not a lot going on inbetween. unless they’re gong to have him come up with suit/batmobile/weapon ideas throughout the show.
just have bruce’s parent’s murder be the story arc of the first season, then have bruce go away to boarding school and then some time in about 2-3 season do a 5 year time jump. bring bruce back for a while. he’s an 18 year old and tries his hand at vigilantism. then another time jump. then he’s batman. ooooooor just not have him in the show ever. and name it gotham central.
I am officially excite.
Although, in this iteration it appears Gordon is instrumental in mentoring a young Bruce. Further solidifying my belief that Gordon is borderline mentally retarded if he doesn’t pretty easily figure out that Bruce is Batman.
Gordon’s whole thing is “I don’t wanna know. I don’t know who this guy is who just saved four hundred people from the insane clown and walking scarecrow and you know what? I don’t wanna know, otherwise I have to arrest him and then me and my underfunded, underpaid police force are left to deal with this ourselves.
I get that, but at some point “not wanting to know” and sticking your fingers in your ears and going “lalalalalalalalalacanthearyou” undercuts the whole ‘best and most honest cop in the world’ thing.
It’s the same thing with Lance on Arrow, Cunado. “Sure, I’m totally fine with this guy violetly assaulting criminals and doing his vigilante thing, but god forbid I know his name because then I’d have to bring him in”
Absolutely makes them seem like shitty cops and it’s just a lame narrative device.
I’ll tune in once they confirm a Bat-Mite appearance.
A police procedural….so it’s NCIS (No Costumes In Sight).
* I’LL see MYSELF out thank you !